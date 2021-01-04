Sponsored: Dubai Shopping Festival brings you some fantastic pop-up outdoor markets…

Are you one of those people who loves nothing more than spending a day (or night) weaving in and out of cute stalls selling handmade trinkets, stopping at cool food trucks slinging artisan food, all the while enjoying live entertainment?

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is bringing you just that with three cool pop-up outdoor markets, that will be running until January 30, 2021, in line with the end of DSF. Fun for the whole family, there’s enough to keep you all entertained, all day long.

Here are the markets you need to visit…

Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Al Muraqqabat

At Al Muraqqabat Market, you’ll find lots of food and shopping as well as discovering homegrown artists. Entertainment will be aplenty in the form of buskers, stage shows and roaming acts as well as lots of fun activities to keep the little ones entertained. The fun outdoor market boasts brightly-coloured, graffiti-covered barrel seating with plenty of food kiosks selling plenty of different cuisine for you to try.

Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Al Khawaneej

If you have children in tow, Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Al Khawaneej has so much happening to light up those little faces. There’s a magical maze, tea party zone, magical fly jump, wishing lake where you put a wishing lantern on the lake, meet and greet Alice, magical arts and crafts and a storytelling tree. There will also be weekly programming themes and a special New year’s eve multimedia show. You’ll also find more shopping, food, entertainment and plenty for the adults too. The Alice in Wonderland enchanted garden with themed workshops, stage shows and art activities.

Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Al Seef presented by Al Foah

At Al Seef, the first month will celebrate Emirati culture with workshops, entertainment, cuisine and lots more. Weekly themed events will take place such as: Coffee week featuring local coffee shops with barista showcases, and amazing coffees from around the world; Kite and Bubble week featuring ocean-themed kite shows, kids’ kite making workshops; Date week featuring date tasting, date-centered food, palm tree crafts and products; Waterfront week featuring a grand finale Dragon Boat Race; Art: Artistic activities celebrating Dubai’s old meets new with displays by local artists and colorful projections on the buildings of Al Seef; Modern Emirati Folklore Showcase, experiencing the art of modern henna in neon pop colors, watching the making of traditional halwa and having a tasty bite, learning about the art of basket weaving, playing traditional Emirati games such Carom and Hokm, etc; Exciting Experiences for Kids: Weekly themed workshops for the kids throughout the festival ranging from Nature to Art to Happy Emoji, Gems of the Creek and more; and the Retail Souk Experience which is a fusion of the traditional and modern, including fashion and other retail products.

Etisalat Market Outside The Box (MOTB)

Now in its 7th year, Etisalat Market Outside The Box (MOTB) will now run until January 9, 2021 at Burj Park. Guests can expect daily live entertainment featuring comedy nights, movie screenings, and a brand new programme celebrating Asian pop culture with K-pop quizzes and dance challenges.

