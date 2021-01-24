From roast dinners to checking out masterpieces at The Louvre…

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new week. And here are things to do to make you feel gooood…

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

Sunday January 24

Enjoy a roast at The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Start off the workweek by taking in the gorgeous views at The Scene’s gorgeous alfresco space overlooking the Yas Marina yachtscape. And if you love roast dinners, you can tuck into a legit Brit Rimmer’s Roast Dinner for a starting price of just Dhs99. The deal is valid from 3pm to 11.30pm.

Rimmer’s Roast, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Sat and Sun 3pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 565 1330, @thescenebysimonrimmer_auh

Monday January 25

Bounce your way into fitness at Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park has launched a new fitness loyalty card to encourage the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle and take up physical activity. The loyalty cards gives you unlimited access to the park for a year in addition to exclusive offers and discounts on fitness facilities, dining options, Bounce at Marina Mall including the pop-up trailer at the park. It can be purchased at the park’s ticketing desk and costs Dhs499.

Umm Al Emarat Park, 15th Street, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, open daily 8am to 12am. ummalemaratpark.ae

Tuesday January 26

Shop till you drop at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Abu Dhabi Shopping Season is in full swing and shoppers can nab unmatched bargains and unmissable discounts on a wide range of brands. From luxury and high-street fashion or kids wear, homeware, beauty, health, jewellery, perfumes and more, there’s plenty to re-stock your closets. You have until February 14 to get your shopping in. View the full list of offers here.

Abu Dhabi Shopping Season, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Falah Street, Abu Dhabi, until Feb 14. Tel: (02) 616 6999. thegalleria.ae

Be amazed by the works of Van Gogh, Monet and other brilliant artists

A number of significant international loans are now on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi from the Musée d’Orsay and the Bibliothèque nationale de France – and if you love art, you don’t want to miss seeing them in person. See the works of Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and more along with the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new collection. Remember, the masterpieces are only loans and will only be available for viewing this winter season.