6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: January 24 to 27
From roast dinners to checking out masterpieces at The Louvre…
It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new week. And here are things to do to make you feel gooood…
Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…
Sunday January 24
Enjoy a roast at The Scene by Simon Rimmer
Start off the workweek by taking in the gorgeous views at The Scene’s gorgeous alfresco space overlooking the Yas Marina yachtscape. And if you love roast dinners, you can tuck into a legit Brit Rimmer’s Roast Dinner for a starting price of just Dhs99. The deal is valid from 3pm to 11.30pm.
Rimmer’s Roast, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Sat and Sun 3pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 565 1330, @thescenebysimonrimmer_auh
Monday January 25
Bounce your way into fitness at Umm Al Emarat Park
Umm Al Emarat Park has launched a new fitness loyalty card to encourage the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle and take up physical activity. The loyalty cards gives you unlimited access to the park for a year in addition to exclusive offers and discounts on fitness facilities, dining options, Bounce at Marina Mall including the pop-up trailer at the park. It can be purchased at the park’s ticketing desk and costs Dhs499.
Umm Al Emarat Park, 15th Street, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, open daily 8am to 12am. ummalemaratpark.ae
Tuesday January 26
Shop till you drop at The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Abu Dhabi Shopping Season is in full swing and shoppers can nab unmatched bargains and unmissable discounts on a wide range of brands. From luxury and high-street fashion or kids wear, homeware, beauty, health, jewellery, perfumes and more, there’s plenty to re-stock your closets. You have until February 14 to get your shopping in. View the full list of offers here.
Abu Dhabi Shopping Season, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Falah Street, Abu Dhabi, until Feb 14. Tel: (02) 616 6999. thegalleria.ae
Be amazed by the works of Van Gogh, Monet and other brilliant artists
A number of significant international loans are now on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi from the Musée d’Orsay and the Bibliothèque nationale de France – and if you love art, you don’t want to miss seeing them in person. See the works of Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and more along with the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new collection. Remember, the masterpieces are only loans and will only be available for viewing this winter season.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed Mon. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae
Wednesday January 27
Ladies, show off your strengths and Clymb to the top
Ditch the heels and make your way to UAE’s ultimate indoor adventure hub – Clymb Abu Dhabi where two record-breaking experiences are waiting to be conquered. With the venue be run by an all-female team and no smartphones or digital cameras permitted on the location, you can throw your hair in a messy bun and get as much adrenaline-pumping action as you want. A combination of the indoor skydiving chamber and climbing will cost you Dhs315. Or you can also choose to only purchase the climb package for Dhs120 or skydive flight chamber for Dhs235.
Ladies night at Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Wed from 5.30pm to 9pm. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com
Eat your weight in pizza and pasta
Inspired by an Italian villa, Giornotte offers all-day dining in its expansive dining room and on its wood-and-brick patio with garden views. On Wednesdays from 6pm to 11pm, diners will be transported to Italy with an all you can eat trattoria with sharing antipasti, unlimited pizza, pasta and dessert. And it’s for a cost of just Dhs160 per person. Yum.
Giornotte Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Wed, 6pm to 11pm. Dhs160 per person. Tel: (02) 818 8888
Images: Supplied