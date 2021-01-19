New comedians, the capital is back on the venue list and there’s a whole new cool spot in Dubai added on…

Planning a night out? Why not make it a fun one filled with tonnes of belly laughter and stitches (the good kind).

You don’t have to look far as Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club has just announced its next line-up of comedians. But that’s not the only news they’ve put out.

They’ve just annouced that they have a whole new venue added to their list: the very cool and hip, Media One P7 Arena.

But wait, there’s more… The comedy club has also added Abu Dhabi back to its list of venues, so they can have a great laugh in the capital as well.

This month sees Andrew Ryan, George Zach and Emmanual Sonubi providing the humour that’s guaranteed to tickle your funny bones from Thursday February 11 to 19, 2021.

Meet the comedians:

Andrew Ryan

Irishman Andrew Ryan is popular and is indemand as an act and an MC at the biggest comedy clubs across the UK and Ireland. His quintessentially Irish storytelling abilities and cheeky, friendly demeanour make him a natural stand up. He performed at Edinburgh Festival back in 2015 and has even appeared on many TV shows in the UK and Ireland.

George Zach This stand-up comedian is Greek and studied Biochemistry. However, after he was done with university, he decided lab life wasn’t for him, so whilst playing poker for a living he did his first comedy spot in 2009 in a room above a pub on St Patrick’s Day. And he hasn’t looked back since. He has then gone on to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival five times where he was called ‘a very funny guy’. Outside of comedy work, he has written for and appeared on BBC One’s This Week, The One Show and has acted in Sky’s Summer Shorts. Emmanuel Sonubi London based Emmanuel Sonubi has only been on the comedy circuit for what feel like five minutes and he’s already garnering himself a reputation as one to watch out for. Emmanual is an ex-bouncer and his acts are extracts of the most hilarious interactions he has encountered. He’s a father of two and the soon to be headliner has a wealth of material of playing pranks with his kids as well as his questionable parenting skills.