Action, romance and much more await at the cinema… 

If you’re looking for some on-screen drama this weekend, head to the cinema as there’s plenty of options. If you prefer horror, there’s one movie out that will probably keep you up at night for a week. Just in time for the new movies to roll out.

Here are the new films to watch in cinemas this week

The Little Things

Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon joins forces with Sergeant Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller (PG15)
Belleville Cop

When a childhood friend from Miami gets killed after he comes to warn of encroaching drug gangs, Baaba, a French policeman, moves to the city and teams up with a local officer to bring down the criminals.

Starring: Omar Sy, Luis Guzmán,Biyouna
Genre: Comedy, Crime (PG15)
Ashfall

Stagnant since 1903, at an elevation of 2,744 metres a volcano erupts on the mythical and majestic Baekdu Mountain.

Starring: Lee Byung-Hun, Jung-woo Ha, Hye-jin Jeon
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller (PG13)
Our Friend

After receiving life-altering news, a couple finds unexpected support from their best friend, who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home, bringing an impact much greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

Starring: Jason Segel, Isabella Kai, Violet McGraw, Casey Affleck
Genre: Drama (PG15)
She’s in Portland

Hoping to reconnect with his disillusioned college buddy, a 30-something businessman drags him along on a road trip to find ‘the one that got away.’

Starring: Tommy Dewey, Ricco Ross, Minka Kelly
Genre: Comedy, Drama (PG15)
Line of Descent

Three brothers in a Delhi crime family fight over the future of their enterprise. Meanwhile, an undercover police officer attempts to end the family’s legacy, and an arms dealer conspires with the brothers.

Starring: Brendan Fraser, Prem Chopra, Abhay Deol
Genre: Crime, Drama (PG15)
Wrong Turn

Friends hiking the Appalachian Trail are confronted by ‘The Foundation’, a community of people who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years.

Starring: Matthew Modine, Emma Dumont, Charlotte Vega
Genre: Horror, Thriller (PG13)
