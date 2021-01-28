New films to watch in cinemas this week: Jan 28 to Feb 3
Action, romance and much more await at the cinema…
If you’re looking for some on-screen drama this weekend, head to the cinema as there’s plenty of options. If you prefer horror, there’s one movie out that will probably keep you up at night for a week. Just in time for the new movies to roll out.
Here are the new films to watch in cinemas this week
The Little Things
Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller (PG15)
Belleville Cop
Starring: Omar Sy, Luis Guzmán,Biyouna
Genre: Comedy, Crime (PG15)
Ashfall
Starring: Lee Byung-Hun, Jung-woo Ha, Hye-jin Jeon
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller (PG13)
Our Friend
After receiving life-altering news, a couple finds unexpected support from their best friend, who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home, bringing an impact much greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.
Starring: Jason Segel, Isabella Kai, Violet McGraw, Casey Affleck
Genre: Drama (PG15)
She’s in Portland
Starring: Tommy Dewey, Ricco Ross, Minka Kelly
Genre: Comedy, Drama (PG15)
Line of Descent
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Prem Chopra, Abhay Deol
Genre: Crime, Drama (PG15)
Wrong Turn
Starring: Matthew Modine, Emma Dumont, Charlotte Vega
Genre: Horror, Thriller (PG13)
