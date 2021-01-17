The UAE is currently experiencing it’s coldest January ever, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM)…

Today on Sunday January 17, the people of UAE woke up to the blanket of fog covering the city. And of course, cameras were taken out and stunning photos were captured.

From peek-a-boo skyscrapers to incredible scenes above the clouds, here are your best photos of Dubai’s epic fog this morning…

Dubai Marina in the clouds

1. Burj Khalifa standing proud

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai | Travel Photographer (@sakipix_)

2. Beautiful click

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANASTASIA🦦 (@always_sunny___)

3. Taken at the Dubai Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⭐️Paolo Rizz (@paolorizzardini)

4. Walking the clouds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @judhi

5. When sunrise and fog collide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lou (@louing)

6. Another cool shot of Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BK (@bk179082)

7. Sheikh Zayed Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicoultra (@nicolasultra)

8. Taken at Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OKBA (@aymanokba)

9. Taken (really) early morning…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Majocchi (@simonepda)

10. Peeking above the clouds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴛᴏʀɪ (@torichapters)

11. Head in the clouds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penny Mackenzie (@pennydoesdrama)

12. A tinge of blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica M (@lifecolorsandhighrise)

13. Rolling like a river…