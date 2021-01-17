In pics: 13 of your best photos of Dubai's incredible fog this morning
The UAE is currently experiencing it’s coldest January ever, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM)…
Today on Sunday January 17, the people of UAE woke up to the blanket of fog covering the city. And of course, cameras were taken out and stunning photos were captured.
From peek-a-boo skyscrapers to incredible scenes above the clouds, here are your best photos of Dubai’s epic fog this morning…
Dubai Marina in the clouds
@whatsondubaiDid you wake up to fog this morning? ##fyp ##uaetiktok ##foryoudubai ##dubaitiktok ##dubai ##foryoupage ##dubaifyp ##skyline ##weather ##dubaifog ##crazyweather
1. Burj Khalifa standing proud
View this post on Instagram
2. Beautiful click
View this post on Instagram
3. Taken at the Dubai Marina
View this post on Instagram
4. Walking the clouds
View this post on Instagram
5. When sunrise and fog collide
View this post on Instagram
6. Another cool shot of Burj Khalifa
View this post on Instagram
7. Sheikh Zayed Road
View this post on Instagram
8. Taken at Old Dubai
View this post on Instagram
9. Taken (really) early morning…
View this post on Instagram
10. Peeking above the clouds
View this post on Instagram
11. Head in the clouds
View this post on Instagram
12. A tinge of blue
View this post on Instagram
You might also like
13. Rolling like a river…
View this post on Instagram
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT