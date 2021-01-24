Sponsored: This is the ultimate winter activity…

Dubai unique desert experience provider, Platinum Heritage, is set to expand its offering with the launch of a pop-up camping experience. For those who wish to enjoy the winter weather in stunning natural surroundings, Platinum Heritage’s Under the Stars package is the ideal choice.

The cosy Bedouin-style tents, set on the Royal Family Grounds, are perfect for families and small groups to enjoy an authentic camping night in the great outdoors. The tent will be set up for you at the Platinum Heritage desert property, complete with your own private patio area. Each tent is equipped with comfortable mattresses, pillows and bed linen.

Your overnight package includes many of Platinum Heritage’s renowned experiences. Start with a delicious barbecue dinner, followed by a nocturnal eco-walk with professional Conservation Guides. Then you’ll enjoy stargazing, alongside a bonfire with toasted marshmallows and shisha, before retreating to your fully equipped tent.

In the morning, indulge in a gourmet breakfast surrounded by nature. Additional activities are available at a special rate, such as breathtaking sunrise balloon rides, wildlife drives in 1950s vintage Land Rover, camel rides and more.

Everything you need will be catered you, including your food and drinks during the stay. The Platinum Heritage team are experts in delivering top notch experiences to Dubai’s nature and adventure-seekers.

Prices per night start at Dhs700 for a single occupancy and Dhs995 for a double occupancy tent. Children are also welcome to join the fun, charged at Dhs150 each. The activity is available on Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as public holidays, throughout the winter season.

Check-in for the experience will be at 5pm, with check-out at around 10am the next morning. To make a booking, check out platinum-heritage.com/under-the-stars or call (0)4 440 9827.