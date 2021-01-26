Sponsored: There’s so much to explore in Sharjah…

Sharjah, Dubai’s neighbouring emirate, offers much more than ancient souqs and intriguing architecture. The emirate’s East Coast is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the country.

The picturesque coast makes for a great day out, exploring the different wadis, islands and dams available. The city also has a number of unique activities to try, from snorkeling with sharks to kayaking amongst turtles.

Take one of the UAE’s ultimate road trips and head to Khorfakkan, where you’ll find golden sands and blue azure water, against the backdrop of the majestic Hajar mountains.

Lying just off the coast is Shark Island. Fortunately, you’ll only encounter the timid Black Tip reef shark which are popular with divers and pose almost no threat.

The island is perfect for snorkeling, scuba-diving or just swimming. Search out the sharks, explore a coral reef teeming with eels, turtles and angelfish from within the crystal clear waters.

Don’t leave without checking out Wadi Shis. The jagged terrain of this once-secret mountain is the ideal spot for hikers and adventure-seekers alike thanks to its challenging climb, where you’ll be rewarded with views of the most beautiful waterfalls.

Nearby, in the wetlands of the Al Qurm Nature Reserve, you’ll find a 300-year-old grey mangrove forest thought to be the last of its kind in the region. Take time to seek out the rare kingfisher or glide through the mangroves by kayak and watch the turtles float by – bliss.

After a long day of adventure, make the five-star Kalba Kingfisher Retreat your final destination. Transported by boat to your own private island, you’ll soon discover that staying in a tent doesn’t mean ‘roughing it’.

The tastefully designed tents have spacious bathrooms and bedrooms set up just a short walk from golden beaches, along with your own private pool.