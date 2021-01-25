We guarantee some of these aren’t yet on your radar…

In the ever-growing landscape of Dubai’s hospitality industry, it can be difficult to keep up with the new openings. There are a few exciting spots in Dubai that we can’t wait to check out, when they open later this year. 2021 is set to be an interesting year for new concepts, as we navigate the new normal and how that translates across fine-dining, nightlife and casual concepts.

Here are the most exciting new venues confirmed to open in 2021.

B018

The Dubai export of famed Beirut nightclub announced its plans to open pre-pandemic. The venue has finally broken ground on level 42 of Media One Hotel in Dubai Media City. And, the wheels are in motion to create the same unique experience as Lebanon in an entirely new destination. The venue will be split into two parts, a sophisticated cocktail bar, and a moody underground-style club.

B018, Level 42, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, coming soon. @b018.dxb

Caviar Kaspia

Famed Parisian eatery Caviar Kaspia is set to open an outpost in Dubai’s DIFC in early 2021. Unsurprisingly, judging by the name, the restaurant is renowned for its top-shelf caviar and smoked fish, alongside other luxury seafood. After seeing images of the other Caviar Kaspia restaurants around the world, we think we can expect a seriously sleek restaurant, well-worthy of DIFC’s luxe dining reputation.

Glo

Brought to you by the team behind DIFC’s open-top bar A.E.R., Glo is set to open on January 25 in Al Fattan Currency House. The elegant space has a welcoming outdoor terrace covered by LED arches, inside LED artwork and modern murals set the tone for a contemporary space. The bar and lounge offers premium dining options, from Champagne to caviar, steak, shisha and more.

Glo, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 682 9537. @glodxb

Mimi Kakushi

Upscale Japanese restaurant Mimi Kakushi will open its doors soon in Four Seasons Beach Resort Jumeria. The stunning space will take the spot formerly occupied by Provocateur. Featuring a range of authentic Japanese dishes, the new spot is set to become your go-to for premium sushi.

Myrra by Opa

You already know Opa as the lively, plate-smashing Greek restaurant in Fairmont Dubai. Well, now the popular spot is opening another venue, with a twist. Myrra by Opa will be a beachside restaurant on Club Vista Mare, offering stunning ocean views and sensational Greek cuisine.

Myrra Restaurant, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @myrrarestaurant

Phileas Fogg

Spanning an impressive 32,000 square feet, Phileas Fogg will occupy a big space at the Address Montgomerie. Set to become the go-to neighbourhood hangout, it’s split into five bespoke spaces; The Orangery, sports pub, garden, amphitheatre and kids area. Designed as both a family-friendly space by day and idyllic date-night spot by night, guests can look forward to an array of seasonal community events throughout the year.

Phileas Fogg, Address Montgomerie, opening soon. @philieasfoggdubai

Papa Barvillage

Papa Barvillage is set to bring you eight stunning bar concepts under one roof, and it’s slated to open in March 2021. Each bar will take you into a different world, and they include a Japanese bar, Mexican bar, whiskey bar, wine cellar and plenty more.

Papa Barvillage, Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, coming soon.

SushiSamba

We’ve been excited about this one ever since it was first announced in 2019, however SushiSamba is officially opening in September 2021. The sky high venue will sit atop Palm Tower, and serve up breathtaking views with its Latin American-Japanese cuisine. Expect flavours from Brazil, Peru and Japan as you overlook the Dubai skyline.

SushiSamba, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 2021. @sushisambadxb

Theatre by Antika

If you’ve been wondering what will happen to the huge space in Fairmont Dubai since Cavalli closed its doors, here’s the answer. Popular entertainment bar, Antika Dubai, will be opening it’s very own theatre concept. The new venu promises to be bigger and better than any dinner and a show experience you’ve seen in the city. So, expect the unexpected when it opens its doors later this year.

The Theatre by Antika, Fairmont Dubai, opening soon. @thetheatredubai

The Tent

Opening on Tuesday January 26, The Tent is the huge nighttime venue found within brand new beach club, Bla Bla. The expansive space will open with nine unique bars initially, and is home to a huge Shakespearean stage. Each of the themed bars will have a signature drink, and believe us when we say the bars are unlike anything you’ve seen before.

The Tent, Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, opens January 26. @blabladubai