The number one violation was by people not wearing masks…

Last night, Wednesday February 10, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a Covid-19 update briefing. Within this briefing, they announced that since the beginning of the year, they have monitored 30,000 Covid violations.

The most notable non-compliance was for not wearing masks, as well as non-compliance with precautionary measures, physical distancing, the number of passengers in a car and gatherings.

Additional takeaways from the briefing include the UAE’s wide testing programme to track and reduce the virus, having completed more than 27 million tests since the pandemic began. A home testing service has also just launched for people of determination.

You might also like Covid-19: Dubai updates travel rules for inbound passengers

NCEMA also highlighted that the availability of vaccines is one of the most important achievements of the country. The UAE aims to vaccinate half of the country by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The number of doses administered has already exceeded four million.

In case you need a reminder, here are the Covid violations and fines applicable in the UAE.

Hosting large gatherings and failing to meet social distancing requirements: Dhs50,000 for the organiser, and Dhs15,000 for attendees

Attending a gathering as a guest: Dhs5,000

Not wearing a face mask in public: Dhs3,000

Having more than three passengers in a vehicle, unless you are family: Dhs3,000

Failing to maintain social distancing at work or other places, including shops and restaurants: Dhs3,000 per person, plus Dhs5,000 for the institution

Not wearing a face mask at work: Dhs5,000 for the company, plus Dhs500 for the employee

Private tutoring: Dhs30,000 for the tutor, plus Dhs20,000 for the host

Failing to comply with home quarantine rules: Dhs50,000

Refusing to do a Covid-19 test if instructed: Dhs5,000

Image: WAM