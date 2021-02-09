The best way to start the day…

Fancy starting your Friday morning with an energising workout watching the sun come up over the city? Well, that’s exactly what you’ll do at the new Storm Cycling sessions at Zeta, Address Downtown.

The Mirdif-based studio is taking its classes outdoors, overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa from the Downtown Dubai location. The sessions are designed to give you more than just a workout, as there is a mental health tie to the spin class.

“Storm Cycling is not just a workout, it’s about helping the people next to you and inspiring each other,” said Ivana Bruic, Co-Founder of Storm Cycling. “Our community motivates and pushes each individual to their greatest potential while overcoming challenges they might face in life.”

Each 45-minute class consists of both cardio and strength training, including an upper body and arm-toning session which you can do sitting on your bike. The music has been thoughtfully designed to help you zone in and give it your all.

The setting makes for the perfect place to kick off your weekend, with fresh air, stunning views and a challenging ride. The price of each class is Dhs260 per person, and will run every Friday from February 12.

There are two sessions to choose from, one for the early birds at 7.30am, and another for the not so early risers at 8.30am. For those who want to follow up their session with a healthy breakfast, Address Downtown is ready to cater.

Sunrise Ride by Storm Cycling, Zeta, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Fridays, 7.30 to 8.15am or 8.30 to 9.15am, Dhs260. Tel: (0)4 436 8755. @stormcycling