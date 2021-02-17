Sponsored: Award-winning dealership Alba Cars has just been named ‘Best Used Car Dealership’ by MEA Markets…

The UAE’s used car market is a veritable treasure trove, from affordable runabouts to head-turning luxury models. Trying to ascertain what’s trash from what’s treasure can be an overwhelming task, however. The answer is simple: leave it to the experts.

When it comes to buying a premium used vehicle, Alba Cars’ reputation says it all. Alba Cars has recently been named the ‘Best Used Car Dealership’ by MEA Markets, along with ‘Showroom of the month’ for December 2020 by Dubizzle. It’s a huge honour coming from the country’s largest classified car platform.

Buying from a reputable showroom is the commonsense option. Purchasing your dream vehicle is a memorable experience – you should feel excited, not uneasy and unsure. Peace of mind is something that you can expect when buying with Alba Cars. Every car in its showroom has undergone meticulous checks and inspections to ensure that it is in immaculate condition. What’s more, all cars come with a two-year warranty as standard.

Still need convincing? Alba Cars’ easy-to-use website puts an exclusive array of premium used cars at your fingertips. Meaning you can search for your dream car from the comfort of your own home. You can easily refine your search by make, model, age, mileage and price to find the perfect car for you.

There’s also a nifty finance calculator allowing you to quickly see at a glance how much your dream car will cost to buy upfront, or with monthly repayments over a five-year period. Alba Cars offers tailored financing options, including an exclusive 0% down payment option.

Alba Cars’ welcoming international team of experts are on hand to guide you through the entire process. From selecting the right premium car for you to arranging your finance and talking you through any trade-in options that might be available.

Alba Cars, Showroom 17 and 18, Al Asayel St, Al Quoz Industrial Estate 1, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 261 8715 or browse the selection of cars online on Alba Cars’ website.

Images: Supplied