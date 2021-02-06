The curtain is temporarily coming down on cinemas showings in Abu Dhabi…

As of Friday February 5, cinemas in Abu Dhabi have been required to stop operations as part of temporary pandemic safety measures.

A story featured in The National also reveals details of circular which has ordered limited capacities in malls, gyms, restaurants and cafes.

The National states that “Malls across the emirate must operate at no more than 40 per cent of their maximum capacity”.

“Gyms will be limited to 50 per cent, while restaurants and coffee shops must admit no more than 60 per cent of their capacity.”

These moves are of course precautionary ones, put in place to stop potential spread of Covid-19, as the vaccine rollout continues at pace.

A post on the Vox Instagram page signs off with the message: “We will be back soon so please stay tuned for updates on reopening”.

Of course, as soon as cinemas are permitted to reopen, and normal service resumes in malls, cafes, restaurants and gyms – we’ll let you know right away.

This news follows an announcement about restrictions on attendance at government and semi-government workplaces. Occupancy will be capped at 30 per cent as of Sunday February 7, 2021.

The Department of Government Support has approved reducing attendance at the workplace in Abu Dhabi government and semi-government entities to 30 per cent, to bolster precautionary measures implemented in the emirate and protect the health of employees and their families. pic.twitter.com/vMQIS1gLrq — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 6, 2021

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has reported that the number of doses administered in the country is now moved past the 4 million mark.

At roughly 40 doses per 100 people, that puts the UAE in second place globally, for percentage of the populations immunised.

