A beauty subscription box is celebrating its one-year anniversary in a wonderful charitable way…

Ladies, if you have a lot of beauty products lying around at home that you aren’t going to use, consider giving them a new home and putting a smile on someone’s face with this initiative.

HAUL IN ONE, the country’s hottest personalised beauty subscription box turns a year old and to celebrate, they are collaborating with UAE-based charity, Stop & Help DXB to spread some cheer.

The campaign honours the homegrown brand’s commitment and values of inclusive and accessible beauty while adding unexpected beauty gifts to cheer up women who may be affected financially by Covid-19.

The collaboration will deliver at least 50 boxes to women in the UAE who are currently affected by Covid-19 and looking for help with basic amenities. The women are a part of supported families in Stop and Help’s program, as well as single parents and single women living or working in the UAE.

And here’s how you can help.

If you have a lot of unused beauty products lying around at home, don’t let it go for waste to meet its impending doom at the bottom of a trash can – instead, donate them.

All you have to do is sign up on the website here and the team will get in touch with you to organise a pick-up. You can even contact the super HAUL IN ONE team on 0504507550 / 045706138 for more details.

The items received will then be packaged into HAUL IN ONE’s beautiful boxes to be shipped to Stop & Help for distribution between March 11 and 17.

The founders behind the subscription box, Sanskriti and Prachee stated, ‘It’s been quite a year, and we feel there is no better way to celebrate our first anniversary than giving back to our community as a way of saying thank you for a successful first year.’

They went on to say that the aim was to just add a little unexpected sparkle to someone’s day and make our products available and accessible to them.

So ladies, time to dig deep in those beauty cupboards.

About Stop & Help DXB

Stop and Help launched in March 2020 with one clear objective: to match people in need with people who can help. If you fall into the latter camp, you will need to register with Stop & Help DXB and someone will get back to you with the details on how you can help.

