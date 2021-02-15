Sponsored: Inside the new Japanese spot that has everyone talking…

Foodies and film buffs across Dubai united recently when Tokyo’s famous restaurant, Gonpachi, made its way to Dubai. The restaurant known for being in the hit movie ‘Kill Bill’ opened its doors in Al Habtoor City earlier this year.

The space is sprawled across two floors, with a big side terrace, a bar lounge area, as well as a Japanese Garden, ideal for capturing a snap before your meal. With wooden accents and friendly staff, you can expect a warm welcome on your arrival to Gonpachi.

When it comes to the food, no detail has been left out, as Gonpachi’s menu is the closest thing you’ll get to Japan in Dubai. An izakaya style dining experience awaits, with delicious Yakitori skewers, grilled vegetables, and juicy wagyu steaks.

The expert team in the kitchen effortlessly prepare natural Japanese flavours on the Sumiyaki robata grill. You can’t leave without trying the premium wagyu sirloin steak, which is cooked perfectly on the robata before being drizzled in oroshi ponzu sauce.

Another signature dish is Gonpachi’s black cod. Marinated in miso for 72 hours, the fish has a soft, buttery texture and deep flavour. Plus, check out the unagi meshi, a rice dish with grilled freshwater eel, served in a hot sizzling stone pot and mixed on the table.

If you work in the area, be sure to try the new business lunch menu, which is available between 12pm and 4pm, Sunday to Thursday. You can choose between three courses for Dhs125 or four courses for Dhs150, which includes various appetisers, maki rolls, and main courses.

As soon as brunches are permitted again, the Matsuri Brunch will run every Friday between 12.30pm and 4pm. The set menu will give you a chance to sample a range of Gonpachi’s best dishes, curated by their skilled and experienced Japanese chefs.

Prices start at Dhs325 for the non-alcoholic package, Dhs495 for the regular package and Dhs595 for premium drinks.

Gonpachi Dubai, Al Habtoor City Boulevard, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 379 1380. gonpachidubai.ae