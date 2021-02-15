The event runs for ten days…

Driving down Sheikh Zayed Road is never boring thanks to the beautiful skyscrapers and stunning architecture. However, you can expect a bit of a bright change this week from February 18, as an eye-catching initiative called ‘Illuminate Dubai’ will be taking place.

Launched by The Hotel Show Dubai, the first-of-its-kind event will see several popular hotels on Sheikh Zayed Road turning into illuminated beacons at night to showcase the resilience of the region’s hospitality community during the pandemic.

Nine popular hotels are participating in the event and each will boast a unique façade light installations which have been created by internationally acclaimed lighting design firms. This unique event will run until February 27 – so, you have ten days to check it out.



The list of participating hotels are listed below:



Fairmont Dubai

Millennium Place Marina

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Mercure Hotel Barsha

Radisson Blu Residence Dubai Marina

Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai

Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City

Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel

Dusit Thani Dubai

Participating lighting designers include Light Touch, Light Fusion, Neolight, LW Design and more.

Organizer of The Hotel Show Dubai, Jasmeet Bakshi stated, ‘Following an extremely challenging trading year for the hospitality industry in 2020 and the knock-on effect that the pandemic has had on those industry sectors that support tourism GDP (Gross domestic product) contribution, we wanted to shine a light on the importance of this vital economic backbone’



He added that Illuminate Dubai will create excitement among the hospitality industry, lighting professionals, and the general public.

Want to check out the one-of-a-kind event? Depending on what part of the city you live in, we suggest starting from either Fairmont Dubai and working your way to Dubai Marina or vice verse. Another great way to check it out would be travelling on the Dubai Metro starting from World Trade Centre station to DMCC station or vice verse.

We can’t wait to check this out!

For more information, visit thehotelshow.com/illuminate-dubai

