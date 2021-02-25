New films to watch in cinemas this week: Feb 25 to March 3
The suspense will leave you on the edge of your seat…
Love a good thriller flick? There are plenty of them out in cinemas this week. From The Mauritanian – a legal drama film about a suspected September 11 terrorist imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay to Alive where a spread of an unknown infection has affected an entire city – there’s plenty to leave your eyes glued to the screen.
Here are the new films to watch in cinemas this week
The Mauritanian
Starring: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch
Genre: Drama, Thriller (15+)
The Host
Starring: Maryam Hassouni, Mike Beckingham, Dougie Poynter, Nigel Barber
Genre: Thriller (15+)
Body Brokers
Utah and Opal are junkies living on the streets of rural Ohio until a seemingly chance encounter with the enigmatic Wood brings them to Los Angeles for treatment. While Utah finds sobriety with the help of the treatment centre shrink, he soon learns that rehab is not about helping people—it’s merely a cover scheme for a multibillion-dollar fraud operation, enlisting addicts to recruit other addicts. Seduced by the money, but troubled by the hypocrisy, Utah must decide between what will make him rich, and what will save Opal.
Starring: Suzanne Wind, Frank Grillo, Alice Englert, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jessica Rothe, Frank Grillo
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller (15+)
Alive
Starring: Yoo Ah-In, Park Shin-Hye, Jeon Bae-soo
Genre: Action, Drama, Horror (15+)
