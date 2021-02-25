The suspense will leave you on the edge of your seat… 

Love a good thriller flick? There are plenty of them out in cinemas this week. From The Mauritanian – a legal drama film about a suspected September 11 terrorist imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay to Alive where a spread of an unknown infection has affected an entire city – there’s plenty to leave your eyes glued to the screen.

Here are the new films to watch in cinemas this week 

The Mauritanian

A defence attorney, her associate and a military prosecutor uncover a far-reaching conspiracy while investigating the case of a suspected 9/11 terrorist imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for six years.

Starring: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch
Genre: Drama, Thriller (15+)
The Host

A London banker risks his bank’s money to leave the mundane behind and start a new life.

Starring: Maryam Hassouni, Mike Beckingham, Dougie Poynter, Nigel Barber
Genre: Thriller (15+)
Body Brokers

Utah and Opal are junkies living on the streets of rural Ohio until a seemingly chance encounter with the enigmatic Wood brings them to Los Angeles for treatment. While Utah finds sobriety with the help of the treatment centre shrink, he soon learns that rehab is not about helping people—it’s merely a cover scheme for a multibillion-dollar fraud operation, enlisting addicts to recruit other addicts. Seduced by the money, but troubled by the hypocrisy, Utah must decide between what will make him rich, and what will save Opal.

Starring: Suzanne Wind, Frank Grillo, Alice Englert, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jessica Rothe, Frank Grillo
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller (15+)
Alive

The rapid spread of an unknown infection has left an entire city in ungovernable chaos, but one survivor remains alive in isolation. This is his story.

Starring: Yoo Ah-In, Park Shin-Hye, Jeon Bae-soo
Genre: Action, Drama, Horror (15+)
