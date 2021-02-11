We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From jaw-dropping fog snaps to sunset shots and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Stunning shot of the fog by Fazza

Bluewaters Island

Postcard shot of Burj Al Arab

Charming Old Dubai

Fiery sunset shots over Dubai

We can stare at this scene forever

Dhows in Old Dubai

Cool shot of JLT

Al Maryah Island

The breath-taking Grand Mosque

Trippy

