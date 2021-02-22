Sponsored: This gorgeous restaurant also has a stunning terrace…

If you’re looking to dress a little fancy and enjoy a really Dubai night out, look no further than ultra-chic Dubai restaurant, La Cantine du Faubourg, which you’ll find at Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel.

The indoor restaurant is vast and easy-on-the-eye, boasting clusters of marble tables for dining and a relaxing lounge area with huge sofas, low tables and cushy bright orange cushions, perfect for those post-work catch up drinks.

The concept comes from Paris to Dubai and the dining space doubles as an art gallery, displaying works by some international artists as well as sculptures. The outdoor terrace is absolutely stunning with huge olive trees and it overlooks some iconic DIFC landmarks.

From sophisticated dining to elegant, specially-curated cocktails, there are plenty of reasons to visit La Cantine du Faubourg. There’s even a fantastic business lunch offer, which starts from Dhs110 on weekdays.

A la carte dishes on the menu include tea marinated wagyu beef carpaccio, classic beef tartare, Wagyu short ribs and lobster conchiglioni pasta. From seafood to meat dishes, there’s something for everyone.

Head to the venue on a Tuesday night to enjoy a refined cigar and cognac pairing, followed by dinner from 8pm. It’s also the ideal place for corporate get-togethers, with plenty of space for a dinner or event.

Elegance is evident in the details here, from the beautifully dressed tables to cool lighting features on the ceiling and huge leafy plants in clay pots. The bar area is stunning with bottles stretching up to the ceiling.

Whether you’re looking for a catch up with friends or a date night spot, La Cantine du Faubourg certainly won’t disappoint…

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thur & Fri 12pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 6pm then 8pm to 1am. (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Images: Provided