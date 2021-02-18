Activities include a mini construction site and indoor e-car drifting…

One of the capital’s favourite shopping spots, The Galleria Al Maryah Island has just launched a brand new interactive kids play area, Mirage Amusements.

Located between the Family Park and the Level 2 food court, the fun zone includes the kind of entertainment activities that really make you question your adulthood.

Diggers Lab

This is one for the kids that are all about that backhoe life. Or even just the ball pit life. It’s an edutaining opportunity, to get behind the controls of a fun-sized construction vehicle, and carve out some epic fun times.

Drifty

Here young speed-seekers can leap into the cockpit of an electric car, built for that mercurial automotive artform — drifting. It’s all set up to provide a safe, as well as insanely enjoyable simulated track experience.

Fun Rider

This one’s perfect for the wee ones. Younger children can pilot an LED animal-themed bike, padded and softened with plush material. The mini vehicles are also strong enough to carry the weight of parents of guardians.

The new attractions will be open from Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm and on Thu and Fri from 10am to midnight. We believe that there is a charge for the various activities, but our contacts were unable to confirm the exact costs.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 493 7400, @thegalleriauae

Images: Provided