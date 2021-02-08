Sponsored: From Dubai’s luxury restaurants and bars to Topgolf and pristine beaches, this access pass has it all…

We get it – 2020 was a dud, and it hasn’t been too friendly on your wallet either, but you’re still looking to enjoy life in Dubai. Well, we’ve found the app that’s going to compliment a wallet-friendly 2021, that means you can keep doing it all while saving yourself some money. Introducing Viya Access, a new leisure and pool access pass that give you unlimited entry to Dubai’s most lavish hotel resorts, sunny beaches, glistening pools, gyms, waterparks and premium entertainment facilities.

Viya Access has a range of yearly passes to choose from, all of which unlock an array of benefits and discounts across the city, on everything from restaurants and beaches to golf and family days out.

Top beach spots include unlimited visits to Park Hyatt Dubai (lagoon beach access), Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, JA The Resort, and Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

Meanwhile family fun locations include access to Topgolf, Dubai’s most exciting entertainment complex to open in 2021, as well as entry to Laguna Waterpark and The Green Planet Dubai. Check out the website for a full list of partners here.

Viya Access also includes 25 per cent discount across F&B, retail and spa outlets, as well as a further 5 per cent back in Viya reward points.

You might also like Exclusive Reveal: Topgolf Dubai is here and ready for action

How much?

Well, there are three options to choose from: An individual full week pass, a family full week pass or a family weekday pass. The prices are broken down like this:

Gym, Pool and Beach Access

Seven-day access to all beaches, pools, waterparks and gyms, plus 25 per cent off food and drink, spa and retail outlets at each venue. (This does not include Topgolf Dubai or The Green Planet).

Price: Dhs4,990 for the year

Family (two adults and two children under 16-years-old) full week

Seven-day access to all beaches, pools, waterparks and gyms, plus 25 per cent off food and drink, spa and retail outlets at each venue. The Family pass also includes access to Topgolf Dubai and The Green Planet.

Price: Dhs11,990 for the year

Family (two adults and two children under 16-years-old) weekday

Five-day access (Sun to Thur) to all beaches, pools, waterparks and gyms, plus 25 per cent off food and drink, spa and retail outlets at each venue, and access to The Green Planet.

Price: Dhs7,990 for the year.

Purchase the Viya Access via the Viya App from the App Store or Google play. For more info on Viya Access and its premium locations, contact the customer care team on info@viya.ae or visit viyaaccess.com

Images: Supplied