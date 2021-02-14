The stars of Mission Impossible 7 have been filming in Abu Dhabi…

It’s no secret that global megastar Tom Cruise, and the cast of the (currently untitled) upcoming seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, have been filming in Abu Dhabi.

We’ve seen some pretty blatant location shots posted on ‘the ‘gram’ by director Christopher McQuarrie.

McQuarrie has even teased snapshots of the crew in action, in what we’re fairly confident is a location somewhere in the desert sands of Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter.

Other members of the cast have also shared snaps of their time in the capital, that we suspect may be coming to an end soon. Tom Cruise’s returning Swedish costar Rebecca Fergusson has also been dripping sultry UAE vistas on her Instagram feed.

As has the loveable British tech support element of the Mission Impossible posse, Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), whose IG sand boarding post was a nostalgic reconstruction of time spent in Abu Dhabi during the filming of Star Wars – The Force Awakens.

And of course Tom Cruise himself — one of the most prolific and well-respected Hollywood A-Listers — has also clearly been enjoying his time in Abu Dhabi. His mission, which he clearly accepted, was to carve some time out from performing his own gravity-defying stunts to soak up some world-class culture at the Louvre.

A moment captured here with Hamad Al Hosani of Louvre Au Dhabi’s International and Institutional Affairs team, and posted on Al Hosani’s Twitter feed.

الممثل العالمي توم كروز ، في كل مرة التقي به يقول لي :

i love Abudhabi

i love your country 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/WcLBqEqOxl — 🇸🇦🇦🇪 حمـد الحـوسنـي (@Hahosani) February 13, 2021

It’s not the first time Mr Cruise has been on location in the UAE for Mission Impossible shoots. 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol involved Ethan Hunt (Cruise) dangling off the side of the Burj Khalifa using a pair of magnetic climbing gloves clearly ordered from Wish.com.

2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout also had footage filmed here in the UAE but apologies, this is a bit of a tenuous link. Despite the movie racking up more destinations than a gap-year student with a trust fund, the one and only scene shot here in the UAE. And they used CGI to make it look like Paris. It’s during Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) ill-fated lightning-besieged HALO (high altitude, low opening) parachute jump. As an interesting bit of background, it took Cruise 106 jumps to get those precious few moments of screen time.

