Heading to the cinema is always a great family outing but it can be difficult or near impossible for parents who have children with sensory sensitivities. Enter VOX Cinemas with a new initiative launched in conjunction with Dubai Autism Centre.

VOX Cinemas has teamed up with the nonprofit organization in the United Arab Emirates to introduce ‘Sensory Friendly Screenings’ – a new unique cinema experience designed so that children with sensory sensitivities can enjoy the latest releases with their family and friends in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

So, what’s different?

Sensory Friendly Screenings are designed to reduce overstimulation. Adjustments are done to the movie experience such as reducing the audio volume, dimming the lights for the duration of the film, no trailers and a limited number of guests in the auditorium.

Families will also be allowed to bring their own snacks to accommodate for any special dietary requirements of their kids.

The weekly screenings will take place every Saturday at 12pm in the KIDS cinema – a colourful and dedicated auditorium for young movie lovers. The Sensory Friendly Screenings can be viewed at VOX Cinemas in Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, City Centre Sharjah, City Centre Fujairah, Al Jimi Mall and City Centre Ajman.

Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure and Entertainment, Cameron Mitchell said, ‘At VOX Cinemas, we believe that going to the movies is a magical experience that should be enjoyed by everyone and we’re delighted to partner with Dubai Autism Center to provide this new offering.’

Director-General and Board Member of Dubai Autism Center, Mohammed Al Emadi said, ‘For some moviegoers, the cinema environment can be overwhelming or overstimulating due to the loud noises and bright lights but, with the special adaptations in place, Sensory Friendly Screenings ensure that children with sensory sensitivities and their families don’t miss out on the collective experience of watching their favourite films on the big screen.’

The tickets are at no extra cost and are the same as the costs for regular KIDS screenings. Children aged three years of age and below can enter for free, but do let them know you will be coming.

You can view the movie list here. Tickets can be purchased on the website, on the app or at the ticket counter.

For more information or to make a booking visit voxcinemas.com

Images: Getty Images and VOX Cinemas