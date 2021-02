Who’s up for an epic sunset?

The city of Dubai is an incredible amalgamation of beautiful beaches, residential areas and magnificent skyscrapers boasting some of the coolest rooftop bars you could imagine. From sunset views to chic nighttime settings, here’s our pick of Dubai’s coolest rooftop bars….

101

A gorgeous restaurant and probably one of the most romantic spots in Dubai, serving up a fine-dining menu to match. A seafood menu featuring fresh squid-ink pasta with sea urchins, whole tourteau and king crab josper is sure to please Dubai’s foodies.

101, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 440 1030. oneandonlyresorts.com

Amazonico

Dubai’s DIFC is arguably the city’s most cosmopolitan district and if you haven’t checked out rainforest-inspired Amazonico then it’s time to get it on your must-visit list. The beautiful restaurant boasts an equally stunning terrace, perfect for al fresco drinks and snacks.

Amazonico, Gate Village, Pavillion, DIFC, daily noon to 2am (3am on weekends). Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Akira Back

This chic rooftop terrace sits off the back of Akira Back’s namesake restaurant in W Dubai – The Palm. With incredible views of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, go and enjoy Japanese cuisine by Akira Back and an after-dinner aperitif.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. akiraback.com

Atelier M

Atelier M is the sophisticated dining-to-drinks bar and restaurant that occupies the top three floors of Pier 7. You’ll get 360-degree views of Dubai marina from this super-chic terrace lounge. It’s a sophisticated catch-up with your bestie or a romantic date-night spot.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 6pm to 2am Sat to Mon, 6pm to 3am Tue, 6pm to 2am Wed, 6pm to 3am Thu and Fri. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

CÉ LA VI

Singapore’s iconic skybar CÉ LA VI just opened on the 54th floor of the brand new Address Sky View hotel, Downtown. Get ready for some unbelievable views of Downtown Dubai and a close-up of the Burj Khalifa as the sun sets.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai

Cielo Sky Lounge

For an ultra-chic setting and panoramic sunset views of Dubai, Cielo Sky Lounge needs to be on your list. It’s a great place to meet for after-work sundowners or weekend cocktails with a resident DJ setting the ambience to take you from day to night.

Cielo Sky Lounge, The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 4pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 416 1801. cielodubai.com

Cloud

A breath of fresh air in Studio City, Cloud has both indoor and outdoor seating, with Mediterranean-inspired decor, including lemon and orange trees on the terrace and pink floral climbers above the bar. The cuisine is Turkish and Lebanese with a twist and it’s perfect for shisha and drinks. There’s a chilled atmosphere throughout the evenings, with a resident DJ on hand to pick up the vibe after dark.

Cloud Lounge, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, daily 4pm to 3am. cloud-lounge.com

folly by Nick & Scott

If you have guests visiting, a sure way to impress them is by taking them to the stunning setting of the Madinat Jumeirah. For gorgeous sunset views, try folly by Nick & Scott which has three levels for dining and drinks. Of course, you’re guaranteed the best view from the top floor of the outdoor bar.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Iris Dubai

Iris recently relocated from its original home at the Oberoi Hotel, Business Bay, to a new outdoor location at Meydan. Naturally from here, you’ll have a prime view of the full Dubai skyline in all of its glory.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Sat to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 951 1442. facebook.com/irisdubai

Infinity Bar

Chic outdoor Infinity Bar is located in hip Portuguese restaurant Tasca and this lofty bar is known for its breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. It serves up Modern Portuguese plates and fresh cocktails, best enjoyed at sunset.

Infinity Bar, Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Tue to Sun 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Le Kong

Le Kong is the stunning new bar and restaurant that recently officially opened next to pool club Wane by SoMiya. It’s perched on the fourth floor at the Address Dubai Marina and runs with the jungle theme of the pool, glass-fronted, will plenty of green velvet and lush plants. It serves up Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

Le Kong, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (04) 436 7777. @lekongdubai

LookUp Rooftop Bar

This pretty-as-a-picture bar is one of only a handful of licensed venues in City Walk. Look straight over to Downtown and the Burj Khalifa as you enjoy light bite bar snacks. It’s still relatively unknown, so a great hidden gem spot for soaking up the views. It also offers a sunset pool brunch on Fridays.

La Ville, City Walk, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (054) 309 5948. livelaville.com/lookup

Level 43 Sky Lounge

For some epic city views Level 43 Sky Lounge will definitely tick the boxes. Found at Four Points by Sheraton on Sheikh Zayed Road, you’ll find handcrafted cocktails and a varied menu inclusive of seafood, sushi, salads and meats.

Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, open 2pm to 2am daily. Tel: 056 414 2213. @level43dubai

Luna Sky Bar

For DIFC-dwellers, chic Luna Sky Bar is a fabulous after-work spot with its stunning terrace overlooking Downtown Dubai it’s great for an elegant cocktail evening with posh snacks such as truffle arancini and ponzu dumplings.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, Gate Village 9, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 506 0300. lunadubai.com

Mercury Lounge

Sleek and sophisticated, this recently renovated rooftop bar at The Four Seasons Jumeirah is all about the glamour and Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline views. Hungry? Mediterranean light bites and sharing platters are on the menu.

Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel:(04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com

Mood Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Mood Rooftop Lounge offers an exclusive jungle-inspired venue from which to enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, tasty bar bites including hand-rolled sushi and epic party tunes every night. Check out the sunset brunch from 4pm to 8pm each Friday with unlimited drinks and grilled dishes.

Mood Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Meydan, Dubai, open 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)5 444 00227. @moodrooftopdubai

The Penthouse

The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah is a hugely popular spot for Dubai residents and tourists alike. Lounge at one of the seating areas by the glass-panelled terrace wall at sunset to get that Penthouse pic in front of the sun setting behind the impressive silhouette of the Dubai Marina towers.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah. 12pm to 3am Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 5am Thursday to Friday. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Pure Sky Lounge

As the name of Pure Sky Lounge suggests, you’ll literally feel like you’re up in the clouds as you watch the sun set from the glass-walled terrace on the 35th floor of the Hilton JBR. There’s pretty white and blue seating by the curved bar grouped around tables, making the perfect for sunset-backed nibbles and a cocktail or two.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Sun to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

SoBe

Since it opened in early 2019, SoBe has fast-tracked itself to be one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Tues 4pm to 1am, Wed to Fri 4pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Sidharta Lounge

As pretty as this bar is inside, it’s even better out on the terrace, where you’ll find a glam crowd mingling around the pool or lounging on leather cushions. Grosvenor House is a great vantage point to take in the twinkling lights of Dubai Marina by night.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sat to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thu and Fri 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

Treehouse

To watch the sunset over the stunning skyscrapers of Downtown Dubai, Treehouse has long been a popular bar. The terrace has a cool botanical garden vibe with soft lighting and casual high and low tables.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Sat to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs 6pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am. Tel: (058) 827 2763. tajhotels.com

Tomo

The perfect Instagram shot awaits you when you position yourself on the chic terrace of cool Japanese restaurant, Tomo. Set your camera lense to panoramic and capture the breathtaking view of the sun setting over the dramatic Dubai skyline from afar.

TOMO, Raffles Hotel, WAFI, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 2.45pm, 6.30pm to 11pm. (04) 357 7888. tomo.ae