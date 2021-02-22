The popular Portuguese eatery is now available on Deliveroo…

Craving something sweet and delicious, but prefer to enjoy treats from the comfort of your own home? Lana Lusa is here to help. The traditional Portuguese eatery has announced you can now enjoy its signature dishes delivered straight to your door.

Offering a huge range of sweet and savoury options, as well as main courses for breakfast, lunch and dinner, discover Lana Lusa’s menu on Deliveroo. All of the items are homemade fresh in their kitchen, using the finest locally sourced ingredients.

Dishes up for grabs include the popular salada de batata com ovo cozido (potato salad with egg), pasteis de bacalhau (fried salted codfish) and frango assado (whole grilled baby chicken). Save some room for the dessert menu too, which features highlights such as pudim flan, and the moreish ‘magic cookie’.

While we love paying a visit to the cosy, authentic restaurant, sometimes you can’t beat relaxing at home with a plate of heart-warming comfort food. While other bakeries are removing much of the recipe in a bid to make treat ‘healthier’, Lana Lusa is aligning its focus onto what goes in to its creations.

You’ll be able to enjoy all of your favourite Portuguese dishes, but you’ll also discover a few wider-Mediterranean influenced treats as well. The full menu focuses on flavour, natural ingredients, and a taste that will have you saying ‘oh go on, just one more bite’.

Place your order direct with Deliveroo right here.

Lana Lusa, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, Sunday to Thursday 8am to 12am, Friday & Saturday 9am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 380 1515. lanalusa.com