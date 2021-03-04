Sponsored: Improve your tasting skills at the second edition of The Vine Festival…

The Vine Festival is back from March 21 and April 10, becoming the Middle East’s first country-wide wine tasting event. Brought to you by The Tasting Class, the three-week event includes more than 30 exciting activations, from meeting a wine-maker at the cinema to an Argentinian asado experience and so much more.

Here are four experiences you don’t want to miss

Wine Auction

The UAE’s first wine auction will take place at Biche Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Guests are invited to bid on some of the finest bottles around like Penfolds Grange, Château Petrus, Domaine de La Romanée-Conti, plus a magnum of Château Lafite Rothschild 1978. Taking place on Friday March 26, the gala event will include a multi-course dinner and a selection of premium wines. Tickets are priced at Dhs995 per person.

Wine Auction, Bice, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Dubai, Friday March 26, 12.30pm to 5.30pm, Dhs995. uaevinefestival.com/wineauction

True Aussie Beef & Lamb BBQ Experience

Love a smokey meat feast? Then don’t miss out on the chance to taste the UAE’s king of the pit, Hattem Mattar of Mattar Farms’ homemade brisket. You’ll also get a lesson in smoking meats from the master himself, followed by a workshop on pairing classic Australian wine styles. Bookings should be made in groups of four, priced at Dhs550 per person.

True Aussie Beef & Lamb Experience, JA The Resort, Dubai, Friday April 2, 3.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs550. uaevinefestival.com/tultimatebbq

Sundown Vinoyasa

What could be better than a relaxing yoga class while the sunsets? How about accompanying it with three glasses of wine? This unique experience combines wine consumption with a vinoyasa flow, for 45 minutes of intense balance training – which we imagine gets tricker as time goes on. After the class you’ll be treated to a selection of healthy snacks. Remember to bring your own mat.

Sundown Vinoyasa, Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Saturday March 27, 6pm to 7pm, Dhs200. uaevinefestival.com/sundownvinoyasa

The Five Tastes of Thailand

Stimulate your senses amongst the lush waterside setting of Pai Thai with an extensive 9-dish meal, perfectly paired with five wines, and presented by a sommelier from The Tasting Class. Book into this 5-course alfresco dinner and learn how to pair the five key flavours of Thai cuisine; bitter, salty, spicy, sour and sweet, and the grapes that enhance their taste.

The Five Tastes of Thailand, Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Wednesday March 31, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs645. uaevinefestival.com/paithai