Whether you like it extra crisp, baked, textured, fluffy, syrupy and so on, you’re bound to find some place in this list below to celebrate International Waffle Day on Thursday March 25.

Here are 5 places to celebrate International Waffle Day in Dubai

Brunch & Cake

The charcoal waffles on offer here are different from the usual waffle order and are perfect for the ‘Gram. The charcoal infused corn waffles are topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce and there’s a choice between having it with smoked salmon for Dhs65 or turkey for Dhs61.

Available at Brunch & Cake in Al Wasl 51, Dubai. @brunchandcakeuae

Denny’s

Popular American diner-style restaurant is celebrating International Waffle Day from March 22 to 25 with an offer that will merit you a free waffle. For any order above Dhs80 made on the Denny’s UAE app, you will get a free Waffle Fantasy on the house. The golden waffle comes with strawberries and banana, drizzled with hot fudge, caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream and chopped nuts. The app can be downloaded here.

Denny’s, various locations across Dubai – Al Ghurair Center, Deira City Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Festival Plaza, timings vary. @dennys_me

Eggspectation

For Dhs49, tuck into strawberry and salted caramel waffles or for a savoury bite, there’s the waffle eggs Benedict topped with hollandaise sauce for Dhs67.

Eggspectation, The Beach JBR, open daily 7am to 9pm weekdays and up to 10pm weekends, Tel:(0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, open daily 7am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae

Shisheo Lounge

Head on over to newly opened Shisheo Lounge in Dubai Marina and enjoy a cool 20 per cent off on all waffles. Each dish includes four pieces of waffles served with ice-cream of choice – Turkish delight ice cream, honey cake ice cream, Arabic coffee with dates ice cream, white chocolate peanut butter. Of course, there’s an options for toppings too including dates, dulce de leche, Nutella, plus berries.

Shisheo Lounge, Dubai Marina, Marina Walk Marinascape Mall, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 592 9558. @shisheo_lounge

Warehouse

Warehouse is offering unlimited waffles from a live cooking station for just Dhs25 from March 20 to 25. Go hungry to make the most of it.

Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 217 0000. @lemeridiendubai

