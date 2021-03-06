They sleep up to 15 guests and come with their own private beach and pools…

As the Dubai summer looms, we’re keen to find ways to hang out with our friends while also getting the most out of our dirhams.

Usually, that means checking in for a bargain pool day or staycay at one of the city’s many luxury resorts.

But if you’ve exhausted all of your usual staycation options, or need to find somewhere that’ll fit a big group, why not rent yourself a mansion on the Palm Jumeirah?

On Airbnb, there’s a host of lavish five or six bedroom villas that come complete with all the high-end amenities you’d find at a hotel, private beaches and their own pools. This is Dubai, after all.

So, we’ve done the legwork for you and found six luxe properties that sleep up to 15, all available to rent right now, and starting from Dhs2,738 per night.

1. The Dubai Paradise Palace

Book a stay in this 13,000 square foot mansion and you might struggle when it’s time to leave. You can have up to 14 guests stay within the seven bedrooms, and enjoy a hot tub and sauna within the master ensuite. There’s also amenities such as a 60-inch smart tv, private pool and beach and state-of-the-art kitchen facilities.

Price: Dhs7,762 per night, plus Dhs1,300 cleaning fee.

Find out more

2. Sophisticated 6BR Villa

This colourful palace is an Instagrammer’s dream. With flamingos in the pool, private beach access and complimentary wifi, what more could you want? There’s six bedrooms, ready to sleep up to 12 guests, each decorated with vibrant wallpaper and matching furnishings. This pad is the ultimate spot for a girls’ weekend away.

Price: Dhs2,738 per night, minimum two night stay and a cleaning fee of Dhs340

Find out more

3. Private Sea View Villa

This Moroccan inspired property aims to offer a homely vibe, with five comfortable bedrooms, sleeping up to 15 guests. There’s a large pool and plenty of privacy, with views of Atlantis, The Palm. It boasts a large kitchen as well as a patio and garden with a barbecue area. The five bathrooms even come with complimentary White Company Spa products.

Price: Dhs4,720 per night, minimum two nights plus Dhs295 cleaning fee

Find out more

4. Villa with Private Pool and Beach

This striking Palm Jumeirah villa has been tastefully designed with both contemporary and traditional Arabic furnishings, and is sure to impress your large party of guests. Sleeping up to 12, it’s got five king sized bedrooms and one smaller maids room fitted with two bunk beds. Outside, your grand terrace expands out to a temperature controlled swimming pool then onto the beach.

Price: Dhs6,812 per night with a two-night minimum

Find out more

5. Stylish 5BR Beachfront Villa

You and 10 friends can relax and unwind in this luxurious property. Listed as the most expensive on Palm Jumeirah, this villa offers five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a landscaped garden, sun deck overlooking the pool and tastefully designed entertaining spaces. The interiors offer no detail spared, with Persian rugs, floating chandeliers and premium marble flooring.

Price: Dhs11,472 per night, two nights minimum and Dhs1,600 cleaning fee

Find out more

6. Super Luxury Villa

One of the more traditional looking villas on the Palm, you’ll enjoy an enclosed outdoor pool and plenty of outdoor space when you book a night stay at this lavish six-bedroom villa. Best of all if you’re one of the first three people to book this property, you’ll be able to avail a 20 per cent discount.

Price: Dhs4404 per night, plus Dhs918 cleaning fee and Dhs789 service fee

Find out more

Images: Airbnb