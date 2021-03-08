9 of the best concept stores in Dubai

Take a break from the miles of malls…

While Dubai is known for its giant shopping malls home to endless high street and designer stores, the city’s collection of independent and concept stores is strong too. If you take the time to explore, you’ll find plenty of hidden gems, all offering something different to the fashion and lifestyle scene.

Here are nine of the best concept stores in Dubai.

The Good Life

All true sneaker-heads know that The Good Life is the place to find the rarest kicks in Dubai. The Alserkal Avenue-based store was originally founded in Beirut before opening its second branch in Dubai. The brand prides itself on ‘developing sneaker culture within the region’ with its access to the latest drops, unique styles, and most coveted collections.

The Good Life, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, daily, 11am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 346 0004. thegoodlifespace.com

Sauce

Sauce has been Dubai’s destination for chic beachwear since 2004, now with five concept stores across the UAE. The brand champions local and regional designers across the fields of fashion, art, accessories and homewares.

Sauce has stores in W Dubai – The Palm, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Four Seasons DIFC, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort

Kulture House

Kulture House is a part-store, part-cafe concept located in Jumeirah. Inside, you can find healthy and tasty treats, as well as update your wardrobe with some unique fashion finds. The newly-opened destination also has an art gallery, florist and events space.

Kulture House, 106, beach road (opposite Beach Centre), Jumeirah, daily 9am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 399 1790. @kulturehousedubai

Summer Soul

Beachy boutique Summer Soul stocks a stunning collection of kaftans, swimwear, sunglasses, jewellery and accessories. You’ll find pretty much anything you need for the most chic vacation of your life.

Summer Soul has stores in DRIFT Beach Dubai and Anantara the Palm Dubai.

Urbanist

Concept store Urbanist can be found at Dubai’s Box Park. Known for its unique and quirky finds, shoppers can discover unusual pieces of jewellery, clothes, shoes and accessories. The store also holds fitness classes such as yoga.

Urbanist, Boxpark, Al Wasl Road. Tel: (04) 348 8002. urbaniststore.com

Amongst Few

This premium streetwear store is the place to find local and global urban brands for men and women. You can expect the latest sneakers, clothing, books and records. There’s also a cool cafe next door serving up delicious food and coffee all day long.

Amongst Few, Palm Strip, Jumeirah, daily, store 10am to 10pm, cafe 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 386 9221. amongstfew.com

The Flip Side

The Flip Side is Dubai’s only independent record store. Not only is it the place to go to discover the best vinyl from across all genres, they also hold monthly in-store sessions with DJs in the local music scene. Designed to be a hub for the music community, The Flip Side offers music production seminars as well as documentary screenings.

The Flip Side, Unit 71, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Sat to Thurs, noon to 9pm, closed on Fridays. Tel: (04) 221 6830. flipsidedxb.com

Retold

Better than your average ‘second-hand’ shop, Retold gives a new home to pre-loved clothing. Budget-savvy shoppers and eco-enthusiasts have the chance to shop their favourite high street and luxury brands for less at this boutique store.

Retold, Shop 5, 9394 Avenues, Umm Suqeim Road. Tel: (04) 297 6777. shopretold.com

THAT

A brand new retail destination has set up shop in Mall of the Emirates, called ‘That’. With everything you need under one roof, That aims to shake up the shopping experience with this one-stop shop. The colossal concept store takes over two floors inside Via Rodeo in Mall of the Emirates. It is home to some of fashion’s most sought-after cult brands.

That Concept Store, Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 10am to midnight. @thatconceptstore

