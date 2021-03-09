9 Abu Dhabi ways to show your mother how much she means to you

We only get one mama…

With UAE Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday, March 21, I thought it would be a nice idea to share a true story (written in the first person for once), that helps illuminate why mothers are so very special.

One night, I must have been about six or seven, I was laying in bed when a thought came creeping into my head. The sort that only find the energy to emerge when the lights have been switched off. It was the realisation that we are all going to die at some point. That we fragile, mortal beings are all only ever temporary.

I went and cried on the stairs, real tears, but deliberately loud enough so she could hear me from where she was in the living room. She came to check on me, I explained through sobs and snot what I was crying about. And somehow, in a matter of minutes — she had overcome the inescapable horror of oblivion, stemmed the flow of tears, and comforted me to the point where I never wasted another childhood minute lingering on that frankly terrifying thought.

That is just one of an uncountable number of times maternal wisdom, love and compassion has intervened and set a child (or adult) straight or taught them some elemental truth about this wild universe we live in. That’s what mummas do. And so mumma, these ones are for you…

Yas Mall

There’s a special Mum’s Day pop-up at the Tryano corridor in this mega-mall, and it’s offering several great ways to spoil your mama. Inside you’ll find a fragrance lab, a gift customisation station and those that spend Dhs200 in the mall’s stores get a chance to win prizes such as mall gift cards, discount vouchers, goodie bags, shoes and handbags.

At Yas Mall, Yas Island until March 21.

Punjab Grill

Young Emirati chef, Aysha Al Obeidl is teaming up with Punjab Grill’s executive chef, Sandeep Ail to create a four course Indian-Emirati fusion menu inspired in part by Chef Aysha’s mother. The special meal will be available at Punjab Grill between March 19 and March 21.

Punjab Grill, Venetian Village of Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, March 19 to 21, Dhs350 including soft beverages. WhatsApp: (050) 668 3054, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

This classy capital hotel has some *raises pinky* delightful ideas for your UAE Mother’s Day. There’s a unique mum-centric treatment at Sense Spa (Dhs800 for 90 minutes), a delicious 2–for–1 cheesecake deal (Dhs47) and of course the time-honoured mum’s favourite, Afternoon Tea at Majlis Lounge (Dhs210, between 3pm and 6pm).

Al Maryah Island, until March 31, Dhs7,700 per night. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

There’s a whole fragrant bouquet of mama day promotions at W Hotel Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. To start with mums dining at the resort’s restaurants get a discount on the bill equal to the age of their oldest child. There’s the Miss-Behave ladies’ day deal at W Lounger where women get two free drinks (and free flow packages between 5pm to 8pm from Dhs95). There are also pool days with unlimited frozen blended beverages at Dhs145 for ladies.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

There’s an exclusive Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas pool pass package available for the matriarchy this Sunday. Dhs99 gets you a full day’s access, a complimentary glass of bubbly and a fruit platter. Elsewhere at the resort, there’s a 75-minute pink stone healing massage available at Zen the Spa for Dhs685 and a chocolate high tea at Sama lobby lounge for just Dhs99.

Saadiyat Rotana Resorts & Villas, Every Fri 1pm to 4pm, kids 6-11 Dhs195, soft Dhs390, house Dhs515, bubbles Dhs615. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotanatimes.com

The Abu Dhabi Edition

Super chic hotel, The Edition is inviting moms on a mini treat, to help you say thank you in that most effective of love languages — a day out on you. For Dhs550 mum can get a 60-minute massage, a Mother’s Day Tea on the Terrazza and a day-pass to the resort’s lush swimming pool. If you’re on a budget you can get the afternoon tea (including two hours of bubbly) for Dhs168 per person.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen. Tel: (02) 208 0000, editionhotels.com

La Brioche

Choose from a variety of beautifully boxed chocolates, a cream marble cake, extravagant lotus cake, Mother’s Day decorative cookies, cupcakes or macarons. These special items are available to order on March 21. Call 600 535359 to order.

For more information, visit labriocheuae.com or follow @labriocheuae

Heavenly Spa @ Westin Abu Dhabi

The gift of a relaxed and refreshed body and soul is a pretty tough present to beat. Whether it’s to yourself, or to a loved one — inner serenity can feel like an entirely priceless offering. We’re pleased to report that you can, in fact, put a price on it and thanks to the current deals available at the award-winning Heavenly Spa, Westin Abu Dhabi, that price is likely less than you think. Their ‘Wellness Hours’ promotion allows you to get discounted matinee massages. Between 10am and 4pm, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday you can book in for a 60 minute Swedish or deep tissue massage for just Dhs275.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa, Sas al Nakhl. Tel: (02) 616 9999, heavenlyspaabudhabi.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel

There’s a special ‘Ladies Staycation Special’ valid for holidays here in March. Every woman that books this particular package gets breakfast for two at Ingredients, a room upgrade and 50 per cent of the room price back as credit to spend in the hotel.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi, valid on stays until March 31. Tel: (02) 656 1000, anantara.com

Images: Provided/Getty