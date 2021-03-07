In celebration of the spirit feminine…

Monday March 8 is International Women’s Day — and there are plenty of ways to spend the day celebrating in Abu Dhabi. We’ve picked out a few of our favourites that we feel truly get into the spirit of the day.

The Abu Dhabi Edition

This stylish hotel is championing artistic sisters with a special pop art gallery between March 8 and 13. Works from artists; Fatima Al Dhamash, Yasmin Hamadi, Holtz Javier and Gemma Gallagher will be on display and there will also be complementary coffee for all women in the lobby on Monday, March 8. Also at the hotel, Library Bar is holding a nightly Empowered Women’s Night all the way up to March 21 — there’s three hours of mixology and bites available for Dhs128 (6pm to 1am).

Al Bateen, art pop-up March 8 to 13, Empowered Women’s Night at Library Bar, March 8 to 21. Tel: (02) 208 0000, editionhotels.com

At the movies

From Monday, March 8 OSN will be launching its first ever pop channel that is solely voted to content celebrating womanhood. OSN Woman is avaiable through the TV box and the streaming app. Confirmed as appearing there is: The Weekly: Special Edition, Framing Britney Spears, A Perfect 14, Public Figure, Fashion Start-Up, Inside Misguided and Royals Declassified.

You can stream OSN for Dhs35 month with no annual contract.

Cove Beach Makers District

Plan out some time this week to enjoy the last of the cool weather before the summer hits. Head to Cove Beach Abu Dhabi where ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and two delicious bites for just Dhs199 as you catch up with friends from 8pm to 11pm.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Tue 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Circuit X

Make plans with the girlfriends and whizz on over to Circuit X to take on the #ChoosetoChallenge Campaign. There’s a buy one get one free offer and you can take on the challenges while cheering each other on. A day guaranteed to be filled with fun, laughter and fresh air.

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, Al Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi. March 8. Tel: (0)2 691 0302. @hudayriyat.island

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

This luxury island resort is offering a trio of spa-based activities throughout March, with prices starting from Dhs650. The Empowering Me! Package is not an engine for social change, but it is still a pretty good deal on a Ladies’ Day with a twist. Available on Mondays between 10am and 8pm, you get 60 minutes of massage, 30 minutes of spa enhancements, buffet breakfast at White as well as access to the pool and beach, all for just Dhs650.

Saadiyat Island, Mondays in March 10am to 8pm, Dhs650. Tel: (02) 811 4357, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

As an ambassador of the splendor of womanhood, Wonder Woman and the cast of she-roes of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi are taking centre stage at the Yas theme park this Monday, March 8. As a tacit ambassador of the splendor of womanhood, Wonder Woman and the cast of she-roes of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi are taking centre stage at the Yas theme park this Monday, March 8. Girls can get involved with exclusive ride access, limited edition merchandise, themed dining offerings and a set list of loony tunes live from the Warner Bros. Plaza DeCks of a fiery female DJ. There’ll even be a mocktail bar set up to complete the fiesta feels.

Single Day Tickets for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island start at Dhs290, available at wbworldabudhabi.com/en/booking. Women wishing to attend the ladies only event on March 8 should RSVP here wbworldabudhabi.com/en/experiences/women-of-wbw

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel

There’s a special ‘Ladies Staycation Special’ valid for holidays here in March. Every woman that books this particular package gets breakfast for two at Ingredients, a room upgrade and 50 per cent of the room price back as credit to spend in the hotel.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi, valid on stays until March 31. Tel: (02) 656 1000, anantara.com

Images: Provided