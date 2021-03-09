These stunning coffee shops are worth the trip alone…

Anyone who visits Fujairah regularly knows that the emirates is brimming with stunning landscapes, cultural sites and relaxing hotels. But, did you know about the cool culinary scene also in the city? We’ve found five super cool coffee shops that you need to know about.

Hygge Cafe

Hygge is a Danish and Norwegian word for a mood of coziness, but has also come to represent a certain type of aesthetic. This cafe absolutely embodies that aesthetic with an ultra ‘Instagrammable’ look. The venue offers freshly brewed speciality coffee, breakfast menu and a selection of pastries, found in Al Aqah.

Hygge Cafe, Al Aqah, Korfakkan, Fujairah, Sun to Thur 9am to 12am, Fri & Sat 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)56 109 1417. @hyggecafe.ae

Pablo Cafe

If you like a minimal, modern cafe with leafy greenery in every corner, Pablo is the one for you. The simplistic spot leans its focus on delivering quality coffee and nutritious food from within the bright, naturally lit space. The menu features international dishes from cordon bleu to lamb chops, rib-eye steak, and plenty of breakfast dishes.

Pablo Cafe, Fujairah Trade Centre, Fujairah, daily 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)54 770 9988. @pablocafe.ae

The Orangery

The Orangery is a British restaurant with quintessential decor. Guests enter through the arched olive double doors, to be greeted by a space adorned with chandeliers and printed wallpaper, in a way that doesn’t feel over the top. Food is beautifully presented, with a range of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Orangery, Fujairah Tower, Seh Al Rahi, Fujairah, daily 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)9 222 2787. theorangery.ae

Dark Lab

Fuel your inner rebel at Dark Lab, the skull themed coffee shop serving up dangerously good brews. More than just coffee, the black cafe also offers açai with a range of delicious toppings, as well as smoothies and soft serve ice cream.

Dark Lab, close to Rugaylat Rd, Fujairah, daily 7am to 12am. Tel: (0)52 550 5926. @darklab.ae

January Coffee

For a coffee shop where you’ll have no problem getting some work done, check out January Coffee. There’s seats both indoors and outside, and inspirational wall art to get your brain in gear for creating magic – the coffee should help with that too. After you’ve smashed out some winning ideas, reward yourself with a coffee-flavoured ice cream cone.

January Coffee, Sakamkam Road, Fujairah, Sun to Thur 8am to 11pm, Fri & Sat 9am to 12am. Tel: (0)50 184 2321. @januarycoffeeuae