The popular Polynesian venue is doing a deal on its famous cocktails…

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since popular Tiki spot Trader Vic’s opened its doors in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR. Of course the venue is celebrating the feat, with a special deal on its famous cocktails on March 11 and 12.

Whether you’re a fan of the potent Tiki Puka Puka, an Original Mai Tai, or mix it up and go for a Menehune Juice, Maui Tai, Guava Tai, Mango Tai, Passion Tai, you’ll be able to enjoy three of the restaurant’s signature cocktails for Dhs129.

Prices for the selected cocktails would ordinarily start from Dhs64 each so you’ll be making a saving. The offer is available for two days only, so be sure to book in to make the most of it.

If you’d prefer to celebrate with food, the Cheeky Tiki Friday Lunch will take place on March 12 between 1pm and 4pm. Priced at Dhs399 per person, guests will be treated to an array of dishes brought to an indoor or alfresco table.

Starters include a sushi platter, cheese balls, chicken wings, Trader Vic’s signature salad and an assortment of dim sum. For the main event you can expect Szechwan chicken, vegetarian Singapore noodles, red prawn curry, and slow-cooked lamb leg.

It wouldn’t be a proper lunch without something sweet at the end, so save room for passionfruit cheesecake, chocolate espresso eclair, lemongrass crème brûlée and coconut mango sago pudding.

Trader Vic’s JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday & Thursday 5pm to 1am, Friday 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. tradervicsjbr.com