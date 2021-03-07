Fancy dining with the owner of the former ‘World’s Best Restaurant’?

In a city of discerning foodies, only the best will do for Dubai’s culinary crowd. That’s why when we hear about one of the world’s best chefs coming to town, we’re sure to tell you about it. This time its the turn of Massimo Bottura, creator of the former best restaurant in the world.

Food fans will know that the talented chef has a restaurant in W Dubai – The Palm the colourful and retro-inspired Italian eatery, Torno Subito. So, this is where you’ll find the culinary mastermind later this month, between March 18 and 20.

Throughout the eight-course dinner, guests will enjoy flavours of smoked veal, king crab salad, roasted wild cod fish, wagyu flank steak, to name a few. The exclusive dinner is priced at Dhs690 per person with drinks priced a la carte.

If the fancy dinner doesn’t appeal, how about lunch? On Saturday March 20, Torno Subito is hosting its popular lunch with Chef Massimo Bottura at the helm. Dhs499 will get you a sharing-style menu of Italian dishes plus unlimited house beverages.

On the menu you’ll find Milanese o bolognese, risotto seppie e piselli with green peas and cuttlefish, focaccia club sandwich and plenty of sweet desserts.

You’ll find Torno Subito at W Dubai – The Palm. Inside the restaurant marvel at the pops of pastel colours and cool artwork that adorn the walls, as well as the polaroid pictures dangling from the ceiling in the bar area.

The acclaimed chef was due to make a Dubai appearance in December 2020, however the event was pushed back until now.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, dinner – March 18 to 20, 7.30pm to 11pm, Dhs690 per person, lunch – March 20, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs499 per person. Tel: (04) 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai