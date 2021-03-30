Sponsored: The two-day event is back for its 11th edition in DIFC’s Gate Village…

DIFC has always been a place to enjoy and experience a range of great artists, but never more so than this week when Dubai’s Art Week comes to DIFC. There are events running all throughout this week but DIFC Art Nights will conclude the occasion on Thursday April 1 and Friday April 2.

The upcoming event will explore the theme of hope and positivity, for reasons that need no explanation. This season is all about looking towards the future and creating positive experiences for people now.

All residents are invited to come and enjoy local, regional, and global art in one of the city’s most desirable business and lifestyle destinations. The expansive outdoor space will showcase new collections from 10 galleries, with work from more than 40 artists.

Expect eye-catching recycled pieces from Saule Suleimenova, neon artwork by Charlotte de Belle, mesmerising and playful scenes by Karim Tamerji, unique sculptures from Muatasim Alkubaisy, thought-provoking work by Hamzat Wasl Studio and regionally inspired pieces from Saeed Alamdani.

The free-to-attend event will only be taking place for two nights, between 6pm and 10pm on April 1 and 2. Art Dubai is one of the highlights in Dubai’s creative calendar each year and 2021 is no exception.

Moving to DIFC means that Dubai’s art crowd can come and enjoy the incredible works on display at DIFC Art Nights before enjoying a glamorous night in one of Gate Village’s many culinary options.

From elite fine-dining experiences, to wholesome home-grown concepts and casual atmospheric eateries, there’s so much to explore when it comes to Gate Avenue and The Podium’s dining scene.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village DIFC, Thursday April 1 and Friday April 2, free entry. difc.ae/events/difc-art-nights