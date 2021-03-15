Sponsored: Skip the lines. Avoid the traffic. And bring the barber to you…

Sometimes you need a haircut, but you just don’t have the time. That’s the concept behind Dubai startup HomeCuts, a new service that will send a barber to your home, office, or hotel.

The goal is to provide customer barber and salon services, without any mess, anywhere you need them.

How it works:

1. Send a WhatsApp to 058 189 2036 or book through Fresha

Chat with hair pros in Dubai via WhatsApp or simply book directly. HomeCuts offers haircuts, shaves, beard trims, plus nail and skincare treatments for men and women, and haircuts for kids.

2. Tell HomeCuts where and when

HomeCuts’ professional barbers come right to you. Schedule a haircut or salon service in the comfort of your home or office.

3. Sit back and relax

Grab a chair, continue your Netflix binge and listen for a knock at your door.

HomeCuts promises to deliver experienced barbers and groomers right to your doorstep without denting your pockets.

Launching on the App Store and Play Store soon, HomeCuts specialises in-home grooming services with its own in-house team. That means no outsourcing with better control on quality and customer service. With a ‘Leave No Hair Behind’ policy, HomeCuts adopts a sterilised, sanitised, and sealed process (SSS process) for every service kit so as to not compromise on hygiene and safety.

Prices start at Dhs60 for children aged 12 and under, Dhs85 for gents. Mani’s and pedis with polish costs Dhs155 or Dhs120 with no polish.

Look out for monthly grooming plans coming soon, which will allow users to save up to 20 per cent on rates.

Schedule a service through Fresha or via WhatsApp on +971 581892036. Appointments can be made anytime between 9.30am and 11pm, daily. For more information, check out @myhomecuts