The feature works for both Instagram and Facebook Stories…

Since 2018, Instagram has been allowing its users to add music to their Stories. However, the feature was not available in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), until now.

After three years of patiently waiting, the tech company and social media powerhouse has finally launched Music for Instagram and Facebook users in the UAE.

Taking a quick poll around What’s On HQ, we found that some users are still waiting for the feature to reach their account. Those with multiple accounts reported functionality on some but not others, which suggests that Instagram is slowly rolling it out in the region.

A statement from Facebook Inc said: “People have always come to Facebook and Instagram to express themselves and be entertained, and we’re focused on bringing music into the ways people share, connect and express themselves.

“For that reason, we’ve been working with creators and music partners around the world to help people connect and share how they feel through music across the Facebook family of apps. We see music as a core part of the future of entertainment on Facebook and Instagram. Now there are even more ways for people to create and discover content they’ll love.”

The update comes as TikTok continues to grow in popularity, especially in the MENA region. However, users in the UAE are still waiting for the Instagram Reels feature to become available. Perhaps this will be the first step to introducing the functionality here.

What will be the first tune you choose?