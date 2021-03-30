Sponsored: The finals are in sight…

It’s been over a month since Rotana Hotels launched its hunt for the UAE’s ultimate BBQ master and keen barbecue enthusiasts have been chopping, seasoning, meat smoking and creating their best dishes to be in with a chance to be crowned the champion.

The competition, named ‘Smoke and Flames’, launched in partnership with Rotana Hotels, The Mattar Farm and What’s On has seen many a fantastic amateur BBQ chef cook up some seriously mouthwatering dishes on the grill.

Over 120 people entered the competition by submitting their BBQ videos, and 14 semi-finalists were chosen for the live cookouts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The shortlist has now been whittled down to four finalists. Now, its your time to vote.

The final is taking place on Saturday, April 3 at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas in Abu Dhabi. The four finalists Adam Ridgway, Michael Graham, Andrew Deane and Sultan Almarri will be turning up the heat and battling it out to become the UAE’s ultimate BBQ master, winning big prizes and their dish to be served at selected Rotana hotels.

The finalists and their winning dishes include: Adam Ridgway’s innovative BBQ sushi; Michael Graham’s jerk chicken and spicy mango salsa and coleslaw; Andrew Deane with pastrami Reuben with Emirati spice and homemade chips; and Sultan Almarri with smoked salmon accompanied by a traditional mandi rice.

Voting for the public is open until April 3, 2021. You can cast your all-important vote by visiting the Rotana website here.

Here are the four finalists…

Adam Ridgway, UK

Michael Graham, South Africa

Andrew Deane, Australia

Sultan Almarri, UAE

A special BBQ menu, boasting dishes with succulent meat such as short ribs, lamb, salmon, tacos, chicken, and cauliflower (vegetarian), has just launched at selected Rotana hotels across the UAE. The high-quality meat is provided by renowned UAE butcher Mattar Farms.

Dishes include pulled brisket tacos with fire-roasted pineapple and chili salsa or slow-smoked barbecue chicken with charred Mexican corn, lime, parmesan and chipotle mayo. Another one is the Jack and hickory smoked short rib served with crispy Mac ‘n’ cheese.

Customers who visit a Rotana hotel and order an item from the BBQ menu will be in with a chance to win an Indian Scout motorbike in Thunder Black. Customers can enter their details online for a chance to win, once a purchase has been made from the Smoke and Flames menu.

The special BBQ menu will be available to diners in Dubai at JB’s at Amwaj Rotana and Morgan’s at Al Bandar Rotana Dubai. It will also be available in Abu Dhabi at Garden by Bayview and Rodeo Grill at Beach Rotana, Cooper’s at Park Rotana, and Hamilton’s at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas.

The month-long Smoke and Flames campaign from Rotana Hotels is organised in partnership with Celebrity Chef Hattem Mattar -World’s 1st Arab Pitmaster, a well-known whiskey brand, Weber Middle East, Nassar Al Refaee Trading Company, Bidfood UAE, Fine Hygiene, Restofair RAK, Kentaur Chefwear, Ecolab, Abu Dhabi Culinary, Dubai Energy Drink, and Al Ain Water.

