In Prentisstown, Todd has been brought up to believe that the Spackle released a germ that killed all the women and unleashed Noise on the remaining men. After discovering a patch of silence out in the swamp, his surrogate parents immediately tell him that he has to run, leaving him with only a map of New World, a message, and many unanswered questions. He soon discovers the source of the silence: a girl, named Viola.
Starring: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Demián Bichir Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG13)
The Reckoning
Evelyn, a young widow haunted by the recent suicide of her husband Joseph, is falsely accused of being a witch by her landlord after she rejects his advances.
Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Sean Pertwee, Steven Waddington Genre: Action, Drama, History (15+)
Don’t Look Back
When a young woman overcoming her traumatic past is among several witnesses who see a man fatally assaulted and don’t intervene, they find themselves targeted by someone, or something, out for revenge.
Starring: Kourtney Bell, Will Stout, Skyler Hart Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (PG15)
Safer at Home
Two years into the pandemic, a group of friends throw a wild online party. After taking ecstasy, things go terribly wrong and the safety of their homes becomes more terrifying than the raging chaos outside.
Starring: Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Katie L. Hall Genre: Thriller (15+)
Knuckledust
Police discover an elite fight club with seven underground levels filled with the dead bodies of brawlers from around the world. Only one man is left alive, and they must figure out if he’s truly the lone survivor – or a vicious mass murderer.
Starring: Phil Davis, Amy Bailey, Kate Dickie Genre: Action, Thriller (15+)
Kalashnikov
Tank commander Mikhail Kalashnikov is severely injured in battle in 1941. The accident leaves him incapacitated and unable to return to the front. While recovering in the hospital he begins creating the initial sketches of what will become one of the world’s most iconic weapons: the AK-47.
Starring: Yuriy Borisov, Olga Lerman, Artur Smolyaninov Genre: Biography, War (PG15)
