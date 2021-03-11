In Prentisstown, Todd has been brought up to believe that the Spackle released a germ that killed all the women and unleashed Noise on the remaining men. After discovering a patch of silence out in the swamp, his surrogate parents immediately tell him that he has to run, leaving him with only a map of New World, a message, and many unanswered questions. He soon discovers the source of the silence: a girl, named Viola.

Starring: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Demián Bichir

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

The Reckoning

Evelyn, a young widow haunted by the recent suicide of her husband Joseph, is falsely accused of being a witch by her landlord after she rejects his advances.

Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Sean Pertwee, Steven Waddington

Genre: Action, Drama, History (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Don’t Look Back

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When a young woman overcoming her traumatic past is among several witnesses who see a man fatally assaulted and don’t intervene, they find themselves targeted by someone, or something, out for revenge.

Starring: Kourtney Bell, Will Stout, Skyler Hart

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Safer at Home

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two years into the pandemic, a group of friends throw a wild online party. After taking ecstasy, things go terribly wrong and the safety of their homes becomes more terrifying than the raging chaos outside.

Starring: Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Katie L. Hall

Genre: Thriller (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Knuckledust

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>