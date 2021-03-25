New films to watch in cinemas this week: March 25 to 31
Kong battles Godzilla on the big screen this week…
It’s the week movie fans have been waiting for. Godzilla battles Kong on the big screen and all you can do is sit on the edge of your seat.
Once that’s off your checklist, Orlando Blooms stars in a lacerating drama while Frances McDormand stars as Fern, an elderly lady who is grieving a life that’s been ripped away from her. And if you’re heading to the cinema with the family, great news! With spring break just around the corner, there are two family animations to catch.
Godzilla vs Kong
Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller (PG13)
Nomadland
Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May
Genre: Drama (PG13)
Retaliation
Starring: Janet Montgomery, Orlando Bloom, Anne Reid
Genre: Drama, Thriller (PG15)
Pets United
Starring: Patrick Roche, Natalie Dormer, Felix Auer
Genre: Action, Drama, Crime (G)
Maya the Bee 3
Starring: Benson Jack Anthony, Frances Berry, Christian Charisiou
Genre: Animation, Adventure (PG15)
