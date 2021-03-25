Kong battles Godzilla on the big screen this week…

It’s the week movie fans have been waiting for. Godzilla battles Kong on the big screen and all you can do is sit on the edge of your seat.

Once that’s off your checklist, Orlando Blooms stars in a lacerating drama while Frances McDormand stars as Fern, an elderly lady who is grieving a life that’s been ripped away from her. And if you’re heading to the cinema with the family, great news! With spring break just around the corner, there are two family animations to catch.

**Check out your VOX showtimes and book here now*

Godzilla vs Kong

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Nomadland

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May

Genre: Drama (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Retaliation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A man struggles to come to terms with crippling insecurity and the residue of his abuse at the hands of a trusted and respected mentor.

Starring: Janet Montgomery, Orlando Bloom, Anne Reid

Genre: Drama, Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Pets United

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pets United is a tale that follows a group of pets who must set aside all differences when faced with a common, external problem. Roger, a stray dog, teams up with Belle, a spoilt pet cat, as they attempt to survive a takeover of their home city. With very little options left, they embark on a high-stakes adventure.

Starring: Patrick Roche, Natalie Dormer, Felix Auer

Genre: Action, Drama, Crime (G)

Tickets: Book now

Maya the Bee 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Maya, a headstrong little bee, and her best friend Willi, rescue an ant princess they find themselves in the middle of an epic bug battle that will take them to strange new worlds and test their friendship to its limits.

Starring: Benson Jack Anthony, Frances Berry, Christian Charisiou

Genre: Animation, Adventure (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Images: stills