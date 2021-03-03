Go ahead and pamper a loved one (or yourself)…

With Mother’s Day just around the corner (and just a general need for pampering at present), we’ve cherry picked some of the best spa deals doing the rounds in Dubai right now.

Guerlain Spa One&Only The Palm

This sublime Palm Jumeirah spa is offering two deals for March. For The Gift of Beauty, you’ll be treated to a one-hour Beauty Lift facial and one-hour Body Lift massage, for Dhs1,320. Or, make it a mother-daughter day with An Ode To Femininity, a 75-minute massage for mothers and daughters in the spa’s signature suite. Book either treatment directly with the spa, and you’ll get a bonus 15 minutes.

Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, valid until March 31. oneandonlyresorts.com

Pastels Salon Jumeirah

From March 14 to 21, Pastels is offering savings of up to 38 per cent when you book a Nimue Thermal Detox facial, conditioning hair treatment and blow-dry. Prices start at Dhs542, depending on the length of your hair.

Pastels Salon, 1186 Al Wasl Rd, Umm Suqeim, from Dhs542, March 14 to 21. Tel: (04) 388 3534. @pastelssalon

The Westin Mina Seyahi

From now until the end of March, women can book a ‘daycation’ package at The Westin Mina Seyahi, with a one-hour massage, three-course lunch at Fish or Bussola, and full day pool and beach access all rolled into one. Upon booking the experience, you’ll also receive 25 per cent off food and drinks at the pool bar.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday Dhs520, Friday and Saturday Dhs585. Tel: (0)4 511 7901. @westindubai

Raffles

Treat yourself (or your loved one) to an afternoon of all-out indulgence at Raffles, combining a 60-minute Absolute Relaxation massage and afternoon tea in the Raffles Salon. It’s priced at Dhs450 per person.

Raffles Spa and Salon, next to Wafi Mall. Tel: (04) 314 9869. Email spa.dubai@raffles.com. raffles.com/dubai

Qua Spa

This luxe spa at Caesars Palace Dubai has unveiled a new ‘Rub Your Back’ package for March. Enjoy a 50-minute classic facial, followed by a 30-minute Five Elements back massage. Before or after your treatment, take advantage of the complimentary pool and beach access at the resort.

Qua Spa, Caesars Palace Dubai, Dhs750 for 80-minutes, available until March 31. @caesarsbluewatersdubai

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

At the Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, special March sessions for women include the 50-minute Relaxing Aromachologie Massage or the 50-minute Deep Tissue Intense Relief, both Dhs339 instead of Dhs400. Or, plan ‘Mummy & Me’ day out (Dhs650), giving mums a 50-minute massage while their little one (aged five to nine), is entertained in the AstroKids club. Then, spend the day at Soleil Pool & Lounge, with a special menu for the kids (24 hours’ notice required).

Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, valid until March 31. Tel: (04) 281 4030. Email wellness.dubaitheobelisk@sofitel.com. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm