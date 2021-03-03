12 of the best spa deals in Dubai right now
Go ahead and pamper a loved one (or yourself)…
With Mother’s Day just around the corner (and just a general need for pampering at present), we’ve cherry picked some of the best spa deals doing the rounds in Dubai right now.
Guerlain Spa One&Only The Palm
This sublime Palm Jumeirah spa is offering two deals for March. For The Gift of Beauty, you’ll be treated to a one-hour Beauty Lift facial and one-hour Body Lift massage, for Dhs1,320. Or, make it a mother-daughter day with An Ode To Femininity, a 75-minute massage for mothers and daughters in the spa’s signature suite. Book either treatment directly with the spa, and you’ll get a bonus 15 minutes.
Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, valid until March 31. oneandonlyresorts.com
Pastels Salon Jumeirah
From March 14 to 21, Pastels is offering savings of up to 38 per cent when you book a Nimue Thermal Detox facial, conditioning hair treatment and blow-dry. Prices start at Dhs542, depending on the length of your hair.
Pastels Salon, 1186 Al Wasl Rd, Umm Suqeim, from Dhs542, March 14 to 21. Tel: (04) 388 3534. @pastelssalon
The Westin Mina Seyahi
From now until the end of March, women can book a ‘daycation’ package at The Westin Mina Seyahi, with a one-hour massage, three-course lunch at Fish or Bussola, and full day pool and beach access all rolled into one. Upon booking the experience, you’ll also receive 25 per cent off food and drinks at the pool bar.
The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday Dhs520, Friday and Saturday Dhs585. Tel: (0)4 511 7901. @westindubai
Raffles
Treat yourself (or your loved one) to an afternoon of all-out indulgence at Raffles, combining a 60-minute Absolute Relaxation massage and afternoon tea in the Raffles Salon. It’s priced at Dhs450 per person.
Raffles Spa and Salon, next to Wafi Mall. Tel: (04) 314 9869. Email spa.dubai@raffles.com. raffles.com/dubai
Qua Spa
This luxe spa at Caesars Palace Dubai has unveiled a new ‘Rub Your Back’ package for March. Enjoy a 50-minute classic facial, followed by a 30-minute Five Elements back massage. Before or after your treatment, take advantage of the complimentary pool and beach access at the resort.
Qua Spa, Caesars Palace Dubai, Dhs750 for 80-minutes, available until March 31. @caesarsbluewatersdubai
Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
At the Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, special March sessions for women include the 50-minute Relaxing Aromachologie Massage or the 50-minute Deep Tissue Intense Relief, both Dhs339 instead of Dhs400. Or, plan ‘Mummy & Me’ day out (Dhs650), giving mums a 50-minute massage while their little one (aged five to nine), is entertained in the AstroKids club. Then, spend the day at Soleil Pool & Lounge, with a special menu for the kids (24 hours’ notice required).
Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, valid until March 31. Tel: (04) 281 4030. Email wellness.dubaitheobelisk@sofitel.com. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com
Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm
Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Dhs550 for two 45-minute treatments, until March 31. Tel: (04) 245 5533. Email: w.dxbtp.spa@whotelsworldwide.com. @wdubaipalm
Mandara Spa
Why not level up your spa session into a spa staycation? At The H Dubai, you can book an overnight stay for two in an executive suite, including breakfast, and be treated to a 120-minute massage of your choice at Mandara Spa, a Dhs100 food and drink voucher, late check-out until 6pm, and a 30-minute Peloton bike class.
Mandara Spa, The H, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, valid throughout March. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com
Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Throughout the month of March, when ladies book a full-body massage for just Dhs299, they’ll receive complimentary spa facilities, pool and beach access, and a 30 per cent discount on food and drinks. It’s valid weekdays only, from 10am to 6pm.
Sofitel Dubai The Palm, available weekdays from 10am to 6pm, Dhs299. Tel: (04) 455 6677. Email: spa.palmdubai@sofitel.com. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com
The M Spa
Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City has just opening a beautiful new day spa, The M Spa – and to celebrate, they’re offering 25 per cent off treatments until the end of March. You’ll also have access to an outdoor pool, sauna and steam room, so be sure to allow time either side of your treatment to fully enjoy your experience.
The M Spa, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, daily 10am to 10pm, 25 per cent discount available until March 31. Tel: (0)54 525 7720. @the.m.spa
Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Enjoy an indulgent afternoon tea in Peacock Alley, and a 30-minute massage of your choice, as Waldorf Astoria DIFC celebrates women for the month of March.
Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Women’s Day package available March 8 to 31, 2pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 515 9818. hilton.com
Swissôtel Al Ghurair
Pamper your loved one with not one but seven spa treatments this Valentine’s Day with Swissôtel Spa’s Super 7 Package. The seven treatments can be redeemed weekdays before 7pm, valid for seven months from time of purchase. Treatments include a 60-minute traditional Thai massage, a 30-minute sublime radiance facial, a body scrub and more.
Swissotel Al Ghurair, available for seven months. Email spa.alghurair@swissotel.
Images: Supplied