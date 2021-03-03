More than just dance trends and lip-syncing…

TikTok – if you’re not already on the fastest growing social media app – chances are you’ve at least heard of it. The video-first platform has seen exponential growth in the past year, with even What’s On jumping on the bandwagon.

More than just a place to watch Gen Z perfectly execute the latest dance trend, TikTok is a place for comedy, education, tips and tricks, and much more.

Here in the UAE, the app is popular with food bloggers, who love to share the latest places to eat and reveal their favourite hidden gems. That’s why TikTok has launched a campaign called #WhereToEatUAE.

Users can find a collection of videos from creators across the country simply by searching the hashtag. On this page you’ll discover hundreds of new places to eat, meet and enjoy in the UAE.

From where to find the best Nutella desserts, to who really does do the best Shawarma, users can browse through a large selection of content and make an informed decision about #WhereToEat.

If you love to support small businesses (who doesn’t?), TikTok can be a great way to discover new ones. Local eateries have been known to go viral overnight, drastically improving their footfall in real life.

The campaign has launched on a global scale, so if you’re travelling anytime soon you can swap out UAE for your destination to find the best eats in your area.

Check out the campaign at m.tiktok.com.

Image: Salt Campsite, Forever Rose Cafe, Lana Lusa