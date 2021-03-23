Sponsored: If you want to take part in the UAE’s first wine festival, you’ll have to book in quick…

Making history, the first ever UAE Vine Festival has officially kicked off and we couldn’t be more excited. Three weeks of educational experiences await, with everything from food and drink tasting, to workshops, games, and more.

Brought to you by The Tasting Class, this first of its kind in the region event will run until April 10, packing in a colossal calendar of unique experiences. Due to popular demand and social distancing regulations, many of the events are already sold out.

However, all is not lost as we still have a few remaining spots to share with you. Embark on an English wine adventure at Folly by Nick & Scott, Meet the Winemakers at Reel Cinemas, or experience a pork pairing dinner at The Hidden Hog.

The UAE Vine Festival kicked off with a stunning launch event on March 20, which took place at Melia Desert Palm. In an Instagrammable picnic set-up, curated by Glamnic Dubai, The Tasting Class took guests on a tasting journey of Californian wines.

Hosted by a team of expert sommeliers, UAE Vine Festival offers more than 30 curated experiences across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. From blind tastings and masterclasses, to pairing dinners and country-themed events, you’re guaranteed to learn something new at each one.

For the full list of event and experiences, or to learn more about what you can expect at the festival, head over to uaevinefestival.com and book your tickets.

UAE Vine Festival, various locations, March 21 to April 10, tickets from Dhs190. Tel: (0)50 918 6761. uaevinefestival.com

Images: Mike Hardie and James Davison