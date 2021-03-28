Sponsored: Enjoy great drinks deals and sharing dishes…

If you’re one of those people who would rather forgo the fancy restaurants in favor of spending a relaxing afternoon with friends and family in an informal environment, Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge is for you. Say hello to alfresco dining and plenty of great drinks deals.

You’ll find Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, where it boasts a fuss-free and inviting terrace. Take a seat at one of the traditional wooden pub benches and gaze out at the hotel’s pool and beyond, whilst indulging in food, drinks and hubbly bubbly shisha.

As fairy lights twinkle over head, you can enjoy a range of deals such as a ladies’ night on a Wednesday, with three free beverages for ladies then 50 per cent off a selected menu. On Fridays, guests can sip on unlimited cocktails for three hours, priced at Dhs149.

There’s a definite beer garden pub vibe to Waves Bar and, in typical fashion, the menu reflects this. Enjoy pub classics such as fish and chips, rib-eye steak or beef tenderloin if you’re really hungry, with sides of crispy onion rings or truffle and parmesan steak fries, at an additional order.

Hanging out with friends often means throwing a few dishes in the middle to share and graze on whilst you socialise. The small plates such as Mac and cheese balls, salt and pepper calamari, nachos, chicken wings and shrimps torpedo are perfect for mixing and matching.

Asian bao buns are a signature of Waves Bar, so why not give them a try? Bao duos come as vegetarian, pulled beef, salmon, tempura prawn or crispy duck. Can’t decide? You can mix and match four of them so you can try everything.

Whether you’re visiting Waves Bar on a weekday or weekend for a post-work catch up or a social with friends and family, there’s something for everyone…

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, open daily 11am to 1am. @waves_abudhabi

Images: Provided