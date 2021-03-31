Win! A night’s stay full board at Avani Palm View Hotel & Suites
Let’s face it, you’ve probably missed out on your holidays. Avani Palm View Hotel & Suites hopes to ease your vacation blues by offering you the chance to enjoy a staycation at its brand new property. Not only can you and your significant other enjoy a one-night stay in a luxury room, but Avani Palm View will throw in breakfast and dinner at Seven Seeds restaurant and lunch at Aqua Pool Bar.
Lucky you.
Usual terms and conditions apply.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before April 30, 2021 at 5pm.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after April 30, 2021 at 5pm.
