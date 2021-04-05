Sponsored: Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Series is faster, stronger and comes with its best camera ever…

Samsung is screaming into 2021 with a pocket full of audacity and the launch of Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ – its most epic phones to date. Why is it so epic? Why such audacity? The Galaxy S21 essentially constitutes a smartphone revolution.

It’s designed with a unique contour-cut 8k camera with game-changing features. It comes fitted with Galaxy’s fastest ever chip, strongest glass, is fully 5G enabled, and features an all-day battery. It’s crafted to be epic every day and in every way.

Smile for the Galaxy’s best ever camera

This camera is 8K levels of epic – it’s the highest-in-class video resolution, offering a ‘beyond the cinematic’ experience. This means even if your pulling frames from your videos for those ‘blink and you miss them’ moments, they’re still rendered in outrageously high 33MP res.

The all-new Director’s View feature brings you an epic way to shoot videos, giving your social media feed that hyper-profesh feel. This mode gives you the ability to seamlessly flick between angles, go from an Ultra-wide shot straight to Telephoto all at the click of a button.

“Hey what’s up guys” — there’s also a Vlogger Mode, you can also record your epic reactions with the front camera at the same time as capturing action shots via the rear lens. You can also get those details right with the 30X Space Zoom and 64MP resolution, allowing you to capture sharp front row shots from the back seat.

It’s also been fitted with an updated and upgraded Single Take function, you can capture all the easy-to-miss details of that special moment without having to reshoot. All you have to do is to tap the shutter and move around for 15 seconds, and Single Take will offer you up to 14 variations of photos and videos. Let Galaxy S21 and S21+ do all the work, so you can choose the best shot that encapsulates the moment.

The series favourite Portrait mode also returns on the Galaxy S21. Enhanced with super-smart AI to deliver the ideal lighting in your photos, giving you Instagram-ready shots without the need for editing.

The fastest ever Galaxy smartphone

The Galaxy S21 and S21+ features Galaxy’s first 5nm processor, packing epic power and speed, into a smaller chipset. This outstanding leap means faster learning and more intelligence from your new phone.

Equipped with HyperFast 5G connectivity, a world of entertainment is at your fingertips. Enjoy downloading a whole season of your favourite show or fast-tracking the route to battle royale top spots with lag-less HD gaming. And to avoid those awkward ‘what percentage are you on?’ Conversations, Galaxy S21 is backed with All-day Intelligent Battery that lasts beyond 24 hours.

Making a connection

The Galaxy S21 and S21+ are designed to work in harmony with your other devices. Wear your Galaxy Watch Active 2 while working out, and track your daily progress with Samsung Health on your Galaxy S21.

Or sync up the Galaxy Buds Pro with their Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation. And there’s no need to compromise on that gadget colour coordination, Galaxy Buds Pro with your Galaxy S21 Series come in slick shades of Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Black.

Galaxy SmartTag allows you to easily locate lost tagged keys, earbuds, or bags remotely thanks to the innovative SmartThings app on your Galaxy S21 or S21+.

Unlock exclusive designs

Pick a unique colour that suits your style, from a new palette of Phantom Colours including Silver, Black, Violet, White, Gray and Pink. Also exclusively on samsung.com and at no extra charge — Phantom Titanium, Navy and Brown for Galaxy S21 Ultra and Phantom Red & Gold for Galaxy S21+. These colours really show-off the outstanding contour cut camera design with cutting-edge lenses.

Making an offer you can’t refuse

Right now, there are some spectacular Ramadan deals to be had.

If you buy the Galaxy S21 or S21+ 5G on samsung.com now, you’ll pick up a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, and a 1-year Samsung Care+, a gift package worth Dhs1,038.

There are free bonus extras worth Dhs1,798 when you pick up a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, including the Galaxy Watch3 and 1-year Samsung Care+.

You can even cut the cost of your new model by trading in up to 3 of your old devices, including those with cracked screens, saving you up to a maximum of Dhs2,800 on your new Galaxy S21 Series model.

On top of that, delivery is free and the zero per cent instalment plan allows you to buy now and pay later.

Order yours now via the samsung.com website. These very special offers are only available until April 30 and for as long as stocks last.

Images: Provided