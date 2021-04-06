A handy guide to the best of the city…

This week we welcome a new set of fun things to do in Dubai. From Easter celebrations to a brand new ladies’ night, here are our top picks to keep you busy in Dubai this week.

Here are six things to do in Dubai.

Sunday April 4

1. Celebrate Easter Sunday

Children are invited to take part in a chocolate masterclass this Sunday, April 4. Get down to Brasserie Boulud were kids aged six to 12 can learn about the world of chocolate, while you enjoy a delectable lunch.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel The Obelisk, Wafi, Sunday April 4, Dhs120 per child. Tel: (0)4 281 4020. brasserieboulud.ae

2. Check out a new dinner deal

Hilton Hotels are hosting dinner deals all over the city during Dubai Food Festival. The offers span across a range of restaurants, including Mediterranean concept Skafos, Italian favourite BiCE Ristorante and upmarket DIFC spot Bull & Bear.

Hilton Hotels, various locations, daily until April 17. hilton.com

Monday April 5

3. It’s the What’s On Dubai Awards 2021

On Monday April 5, What’s On Dubai will be crowning all of the winners in the food, beverage and lifestyle industry. Each category, as voted by you, will honour the very best people and places in Dubai. Stay tuned to our social media on the night for all the behind the scenes action.

@whatsondubai

Tuesday April 6

4. Enjoy breakfast in the sun

Cove Beach is a hugely popular Dubai beach club, renowned in particular for its Wednesday ladies’ day. Before your day gets cracking, why not arrive early to tuck into the all-new CB Breakfast menu, with dishes such as granola, CB pancakes, acai bowl, CB healthy salad, and a range of fresh juices, smoothies and coffee on the menu.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, breakfast served daily 1o am to 12pm, open Fri to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

5. Dine 77 storeys high

Zeta Seventy Seven found 77 floors hight at Address Beach Resort. The restaurant serves a contemporary Asian menu, with guests able to book a table for lunch or dinner from now, with prices starting from Dhs700 minimum spend per table.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, Restaurant 11am to 1am, Pool 10am to sunset, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Wednesday April 7

6. Visit a new ladies’ night

A new ladies’ night is run at West 14th Steakhouse on Wednesdays from 6pm to 11pm. Tuck into unlimited BBQ dishes such as whole large prawns, cajun chicken and peppered tenderloin, with side dishes including caesar salad, potato salad, couscous and French fries.

West 14th Steakhouse, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs200 for girls and guys unlimited BBQ (inclusive of three complimentary beverages for ladies). Tel: (0)4 512 9298. @west14thsteakhouse