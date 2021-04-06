Welcome to another week in this beautiful city…

It’s Sunday again and with a new week comes new possibilities, new places to discover and new things to do in Dubai. Here are six of our top picks.

Sunday April 18

1. Get a slice of authentic pizza

If you’re looking for a little more pizzazz with your pizza, look no further than brand new restaurant Moon Slice, which recently opened in Al Wasl. Hugely popular Dubai chef Reif Othman was consulted on the design of the menu and customers can expect some seriously innovative ‘space’ pizzas such as the ‘Fruity di mare’ with shrimp and octopus carpaccio, fontina and BBQ aioli. They’re served up on a crispy ‘Naples’ base.

Moon Slice, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Sun to Tues 12pm to 11pm, Wed 12.30pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 239 8363. @moonslicepizza

2. Check out a cool Ramadan market

Mall of the Emirates has launched a retro-themed Ramadan market running daily until May 15. In collaboration with Ripe Market, shop a huge range of homewares, jewellery, gift items and more at the Dar Al Hai Souq, located next to Ski Dubai.

Mall of the Emirates, daily until May 15. @malloftheemirates

Monday April 19

3. Indulge in a Ramadan themed dessert

To celebrate Ramadan, Brunch & Cake has created four Ramadan-themed desserts and they look amazing. Choose from the saffron milk cake: A richly soak saffron flavored milk with gold crispy crepe, topped with a Muhalabia flavored cream, or the sticky caramel date pudding: A combination of salted Caramel and sweet dates baked into a hot pudding, topped with our homemade chocolate chip cookie served with ice-cream and creme anglaise.

Brunch & Cake Al Wasl, 9am to 1am, Brunch & Cake by the Sea, The Pointe, 10am to 1am. @brunchandcakeuae

4. Give back to the community

The second edition of Ramadan Heroes has arrived to promote the spirit and values of giving among society members. The initiative invites community members to contribute by purchasing Iftar meals or providing Ramadan boxes of food supplies through the online food ordering company. It will be delivered safely in cooperation with ERC and UAE Food Bank to beneficiaries’ houses across Dubai.

Download the talabat app (available on both iOS and Android) and click on Ramadan Heroes to discover more.

Tuesday April 20

5. Feast on unlimited tacos

Aprons and Hammers Beach House has launched an unlimited taco night every Tuesday at the Palm West Beach branch. Between 7pm and 9pm, indulge in Mahi Mahi and Crispy Shrimp Tacos, both with coriander, parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and spicy salsa, all served in a soft-shell tortilla, and much more.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 7pm and 9pm. Tel: (050)455 5235. apronsandhammers.com

Wednesday April 21

6. Visit a brand new restaurant

Australian-born restaurant Hunter & Barrel is now open in Dubai. Found in Vida Emirates Hills, near JLT, it serves up signature smoky meat with dishes including open fire prawns and smoky chicken wings. Hunter & Barrel also offers token charcoal skewers, served with potato wedges or house salads. It doubles up as a remote working space too, offering five coffees for Dhs45 throughout the day.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, open 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. @hunterandbarreluae