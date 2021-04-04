Your chance to see original work by the mysterious artist…

Street artist Banksy, known for being famously unknown, is the mystery man by some of the most renowned graffiti in the world. Works such as Girl with a Balloon, Flower Thrower and Mobile Lovers have earned him an elite art status, without ever revealing his identity.

Now fans of the rebellious painter can see some of his most loved pieces on display in Dubai, as the travelling exhibition ‘The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience’ comes to town.

From Monday April 5 to Wednesday June 30, the exhibition will be taking over The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. Featuring more than 120 unique original Banksy works, the frames and murals will be displayed for all to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

Banksy’s art frequently appears in unusual locations, normally walls, or even a carriage of the London Underground. His pieces often reflect the zeitgeist of the location, or a political message, told through the eyes of animals or children.

Tickets will be priced at Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children under 12. A VIP pass, priced at Dhs110, will offer queue jumping, while a VVIP ticket includes a guide on demand.

Street artist Banksy’s painting depicting British politicians as monkeys became the most expensive piece ever sold in 2019, at the steep price of £9.9 million (Dhs47 million) at Sotheby’s, a London auction house.

The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, April 5 to June 30, Dhs75. malloftheemirates.com

Images: Instagram