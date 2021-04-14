Sponsored: They’re almost too pretty to eat. Almost…

If Instagrammable cafes and breakfasts are your thing, we bet you’ve heard of Brunch & Cake before. The brand hails from Barcelona where people queue well out of the door every day to bag a coveted seat and tuck into some seriously indulgent dishes.

It’s not much different here in Dubai. In the city, you’ll find two branches of the restaurant: the original one in Dubai’s affluent Jumeria neighbourhood (Wasl 51) and one at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The décor is stunning with rattan chairs and marble-top tables surrounded by wicker-woven cacti, golden reeds and large green potted plants.

The dishes, ranging from ultra-Instagrammable breakfast dishes to lunch items and cakes, are as much about the aesthetics as the restaurants themselves. To celebrate Ramadan, Brunch & Cake has created four Ramadan-themed desserts and they look amazing.

Choose from the saffron milk cake: A richly soak saffron flavored milk with gold crispy crepe, topped with a Muhalabia flavored cream, or the sticky caramel date pudding: A combination of salted Caramel and sweet dates baked into a hot pudding, topped with our homemade chocolate chip cookie served with ice-cream and creme anglaise.

There’s also the baklava cheesecake: a crispy phylo pastry filled with a smooth vanilla rose cheesecake, complimented by a crunchy nut and honey base or the orange blossom basbousa cake: A citrus coconut cake soaked in a orange blossom syrup topped with a Mulabia Chantilly cream and a candied Blood orange peel.

Brunch & Cake will also be open later during Ramadan. Brunch & Cake Al Wasl is open every day from 9am to 1am, and Brunch & Cake by the Sea at The Pointe, is open from 10am to 1am daily. Both branches will be open for breakfast during Ramadan.

Images: Provided