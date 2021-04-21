Sponsored: Cars N Karak runs at Grand Hyatt Dubai until May 13…

Supercar fans might be familiar with Cars & Coffee, the global phenomenon attracting car aficionados from across the globe. Now welcome Cars N Karak, a similar concept making its way to Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Throughout Ramadan, car lovers across the UAE are invited to join for some delicious food and specialty beverages at one of Dubai’s most-talked about supercar suhoor, Cars ‘N Karak.

Grand Hyatt Dubai will be showcasing some of Dubai’s most luxurious and sporty cars, where fellow petrol heads, car owners, and car enthusiasts can join and enjoy.

Across the free 30-day activation, you’ll see a different selection of cars and bikes each day with appearances from Supercarmajlis, Group 63 or Ninth Degree Supercar Club, as well as themed nights like ‘Patrol Sundays’ all on the bill.

There’s so much more than just a cup of Cars ‘N Karak Special Coffee. Expect a range of suhoor snacks including a Tiramisu Treasure, Dynamite Shrimp Burnout Slider, Highway 1 Lobster Roll, and loaded truffle wedges, just to name a few.

Drinks include signature shakes, from pistachio power, to peanut promise, and Oreo overload, as well as specialty drinks like Cars N Karak special coffee, Spanish latte, cold brew, pistachio affogato and more.

The event is all outdoors, but to keep social distancing in mind, food and drinks should be consumed from the comfort of your car. Desserts come in the form of Andiamo’s tiramisu treasure, Panini’s signature Strawberry cheesecake and Grand Kunafa.

Whether you’re into supercars, hypercars, classic cars, or just great food trucks, this is the event for you. Cars N Karak will run daily between 9pm and 2am until May 13.

Cars N Karak, Grand Hyatt Dubai Convention Centre, Sheikh Rashid Road, daily 9pm to 2am, April 13 to May 13, free entry. cars-n-karak.grandhyattdubai.co @carsnkarak.dxb